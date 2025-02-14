Warning to Midlands businesses over USA tariffs

Midlands businesses face complex challenges as US trade tensions escalate, an international trade expert has warned.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Hooper, Managing Director of Hooper & Co International Trade Consultancy, says Trump's new 25% tariffs on steel and aluminium imports, alongside requirements for metals to be "melted and poured" in North America, create both direct and indirect pressures for UK manufacturers.

"These tariffs present immediate challenges for UK metal exporters, but the ripple effects through supply chains could impact many more businesses at the time of writing," David explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Restrictions being implemented by the USA represent an ever-changing situation for businesses, and individuals should always seek the latest advice to ensure they are responding appropriately.

David Hooper

"For example, a Midlands manufacturer might not export directly to the US, but if they supply parts to EU companies who do, they could see reduced demand as their customers adjust to new trade barriers."

Hooper & Co International Trade Consultancy, based in Nuneaton, works with businesses across the Midlands to navigate international trade challenges.

David highlighted how different measurement systems between the UK and US could further complicate the trade picture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The UK and US measure trade differently, particularly around services and financial transactions. This creates significant discrepancies in how each country views the trading relationship, which could influence future trade decisions and tariffs."

Key UK sectors potentially affected include pharmaceutical products, automotive, power generation equipment and scientific instruments - which represent the largest UK exports to the US.

"While these challenges are significant, some businesses might find opportunities as US companies seek new supply chain partners. The key is understanding both the direct and indirect impacts on your business," David added.