Warwick-based business recognised at national awards

The Wolseley team from the Warwick-based office at the awards. Photo supplied by Wolseley UK

A member of staff from a company which has a base in Warwick has been recognised at a national awards ceremony.

Nicky Thomas, Wolseley’s deputy chief financial officer, has been named as the Finance Director of the Year 2022 at the West Midlands Finance Awards.

The West Midlands Finance Awards, which started in 2016 and is made up of 13 categories, promotes, and celebrates the achievements of businesses and individuals within the region’s finance community.

Wolseley is based at Kingmaker Court in Warwick Technology Park and a team from the office attended the awards in Birmingham last week (May 26), having been nominated and shortlisted in four categories.

On the night the team was named runner-up (highly commended) in the Finance Team of the Year category alongside Nicky’s award.

The award, in the category for businesses with a turnover of more than £100 million annually, is presented to the finance director who has a demonstrable legacy of delivering financial performance, leadership, and management, together with providing strategic direction to the company.

Nicky, who has previous financial experience with both small organisations and large companies, said: “During my six years at Wolseley, I have built up a great understanding of the operational side of the business which has enabled me to work smarter and focus in the right places to maximise performance.