Warwick-based Dennis Eagle unveils all-new Olympus Midi, 12-16 tonne refuse collection vehicle

Dennis Eagle has unveiled the Olympus Midi, a highly versatile and compact refuse collection vehicle (RCV) set to redefine the 12-16 tonne category.

Packed with industry-leading features synonymous with Dennis Eagle’s Olympus body range and typically mounted on a compact chassis, the Midi meets the growing demand for smaller RCVs with high payloads.

Following recent successes and significant orders for its UK built refuse collection vehicles, including one of its largest orders to Birmingham earlier this year, Warwick-based Dennis Eagle has developed the Midi to ensure it offers the most comprehensive range to date.

“Dennis Eagle’s Olympus Midi continues the brand’s commitment to innovation, sustainability and efficiency in waste collection,” says Dennis Eagle’s sales and marketing manager, Lee Rowland. “With its compact size, advanced technology and industry-leading durability, the Olympus Midi is a welcome addition to our family.”

Dennis Eagle's range of trucks is growing as part of a UK manufacturing success story

As a member of the Olympus body family, the Midi incorporates many of the features that have made the range the number one choice in the refuse collection market.

The Dennis Eagle brand is a common site on UK roads. As a world leader in the design and manufacture of refuse collection vehicles, today it is committed to the continued development of innovative solutions for the waste and recycling market and is UK manufacturing success story. Today, Dennis Eagle manufactures over 1,000 units per year for UK local authorities and private sector contractors at the Warwick facility. In addition, it has a continually expanding customer base overseas, including in continental Europe, Scandinavia, Australia and the U.S.A.