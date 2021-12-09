Warwick-based pharmaceutical supplier moving to bigger site in town

Right to left: Eddie Riley and Adrian Barron of Benniman Construction, Paul Shanley of Clowes Developments, Laurie Taylor of Manx Healthcare, David Postins of Postins Project Services Ltd and Brett Adams. Photo supplied

A pharmaceutical supplier based in Warwick is set to move to a new site in the town.

Less than six-months after construction began, Manx Healthcare is set to move into its 26,000 sq ft purpose-built facility.

The move to Tournament Fields will give Manx Healthcare a larger warehouse and storage space than their previous premises.

Manx Healthcare have been based in Warwick for more than 20 years and the company says the move will allow the retention of staff while being able to generate more jobs through the expansion.

Laurie Taylor, marketing manager at Manx Healthcare Ltd, said: “Our continued growth as a major supplier of essential pharmaceuticals and branded healthcare products within the UK, has meant we have quickly outgrown our current premises.

"It was therefore important for us to complete the build of a new site in good time.

"Clowes Developments have far exceeded our expectations, completing the build well within schedule, which considering the issues affecting the construction industry over the last few months, was no small feat."