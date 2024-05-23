Warwick business named Cleantech Startup Of The Year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Warwick-based startup Flux Aviation has been named as the Cleantech Startup of the Year at the Midlands StartUp Awards 2024.

Flux Aviation is an innovative SME developing electric powertrain technologies that will enable zero emission aviation for passenger and cargo aircraft serving regional routes. With a mission to electrify aviation, Flux Aviation plays a pivotal role in driving innovation and collaboration within the aerospace sector.

Radovan Gallo,co-founder and CEO of Flux Aviation, said:Winning the Cleantech Startup of the Year at the Midlands StartUp Awards 2024 is a tremendous honour for Flux Aviation, underscoring our commitment to pioneering electric powertrain technologies for zero emission aviation. This prestigious recognition highlights our innovative efforts to push the boundaries of technology to create a better tomorrow, aligning with global sustainability goals. It also validates our mission to electrify regional aviation, strengthening our position as a key player in driving forward-thinking solutions within the aerospace industry.”

The UK StartUp Awards were established to highlight the success of startups across ten UK nations and regions, including the Midlands, and to celebrate the achievements of entrepreneurs in all sectors of the economy.

Flux Aviation team with their electric aircraft

Supported nationally by Starling Bank, Airwallex, Chime Agency, Development Bank of Wales, EvaBuild, ForrestBrown, GiftRound, GS1 UK, Join Talent, OVHcloud, Project Simply, ScoreApp, SFC Capital and Welsh Government, Harriet Rees, CIO at Starling Bank says:

“Turning an idea into a successful business takes a lot of courage and dedication. Congratulations to Flux Aviation on winning their category in the Midlands and making it to this year’s UK national final. Start-ups need certainty to plan ahead. It’s great to see so many thrive, especially in these challenging economic times.”

Over 114,000 new firms were created in the Midlands in 2023 and according to Professor Dylan Jones-Evans OBE, creator of the awards, this demonstrates the growing importance of entrepreneurs to the regional economy. He is also excited that the awards are, yet again, recognising the best new firms and celebrating the amazing entrepreneurial talent from every corner of the region.

As a regional winner in their category, Flux Aviation will now progress to the UK Startup Awards final being held at Ideas Fest on September 12th, dubbed ‘the Glastonbury for Entrepreneurs’

About Flux Aviation

Flux Aviation is an innovative SME developing electric motors and batteries to power next-generation electric aircraft. From 2-seat trainer aircraft and up to 50-seat regional airliners, Flux Aviation plays a pivotal role in helping aircraft manufacturers decarbonize their passenger and cargo aircraft.

More information about Flux Aviation can be found at https://www.fluxaviation.com/

UK StartUp Awards

The UK StartUp Awards recognises the achievements of those amazing individuals who have had a great idea, spotted the opportunity and taken the risks to launch a new product or service. There are over 30 categories that can be entered ranging from consumer products to mobile technologies to social enterprises, demonstrating the depth and variety of entrepreneurial talent in the UK.

After extending across the whole of the United Kingdom last year, all of the category winners from each ten nations and regions at the UK national final on September 12th, 2024 at Ideas Fest (www.ideasfest.uk)