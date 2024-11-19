Warwick business NS85's Oblivion Brake Systems wins Chassis Technology of the Year Award at PMW Expo 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

NS85, a pioneering engineering firm founded in 2020 in Warwick, is proud to announce that its new brand, Oblivion Brake Systems, has won the Professional Motorsport World's Chassis Technology of the Year Award - Mechanical at its debut appearance at the PMW Expo in Cologne.

Oblivion Brake Systems is set to revolutionise road car performance by introducing Formula One-level braking technology to the public for the first time in history. Drawing on extensive experience in high-performance motorsport, Oblivion offers unrivalled stopping power, precision, and reliability for both road and motorsport vehicles.

This groundbreaking innovation bridges the gap between track and road, setting new standards in braking performance and making elite motorsport technology accessible to exclusive individuals.

Competing against larger, established manufacturers, NS85's victory underscores how innovation thrives within small businesses. The award highlights the company's commitment to pushing the boundaries of engineering and technology.

James Oliver. Commercial Director NS85 accepting the award.

"NS85’s Oblivion Brake Systems impressed with its integration of top-level motorsport braking technology into a package intended for high-performance automotive use. Drawing on its extensive experience in motorsport, NS85 has deployed techniques and technologies that were previously the preserve of F1 braking systems." said Lawrence Butcher, Editor of PMW Magazine and Host of the PMW Awards.

"This is a proud moment for everyone at NS85." said James Oliver, Commercial Director at NS85. "Our engineers have poured their passion and expertise into developing Oblivion Brake Systems, and they truly deserve this recognition. It's not often that a small business receives such a prestigious award, which makes this achievement even more special. We're delighted with the success of our launch and look forward to the future successes that this brand will bring."