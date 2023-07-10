Growth plans were put on hold because of pandemic but re-location has kickstarted expansion

A Warwick company is hoping to expand and create new jobs after moving to a new premises.

Utility Stream provides commercial utility energy procurement, management and consultancy services to clients in the sport and leisure, food production, education and manufacturing sectors.

The business moved a short distance across Pegasus Court in Tachbrook Park, Warwick, to a larger premises after receiving funding support from Coventry City Council after getting in contact with Denise Osborne, business development advisor on its Business Support Programme.

Adam Plumb (Coventry and Warwickshire Growth Hub), Denise Osborne (Coventry City Council), Naveed Qayyum (Utility Stream) and Mark Edwards (Utility Stream)

Utility Stream received a £12,500 grant from the Coventry and Warwickshire Business Support Programme, which is part funded by the European Regional Development Fund and delivered by Coventry City Council who work with the Coventry and Warwickshire Growth Hub to provide support and advice to firms throughout the area.

The investment has led to the business creating modern offices, a communal area and boardroom as part of its growth plans and has created seven new jobs – with more on the way.

Utility Stream is co-owned by directors Mark Edwards and Naveed Qayyum. Mark said: “We had put our growth plans on hold because of the pandemic but the re-location to new offices is very much the start of our expansion. We currently have 20 employees and we hope to continue to recruit over the coming years.

