Warwick chef secures successive national competition win

Champion chef Ryan Dare has once again struck gold, winning in the Senior Chef category at the International Association of Conference Centres (IACC) UK Copper Skillet Competition.

It is the second year in a row that Ryan, a Chef de Partie at Warwick Conferences, has earned a victory in the competition.

The IACC Copper Skillet competition is a globally recognized event that highlights the exceptional talent within conference centres. The competition serves as a platform for chefs to showcase their creativity and expertise in a high-pressure environment, with the winners gaining recognition on an international stage.

This latest win secures Ryan’s spot in the Europe Copper Skillet Final this month. The final will take place during the IACC Europe Knowledge Festival, held this year at the De Vere Horsley Estate in Surrey. It will see eight of Europe’s most talented chefs come together to take part in various cooking challenges designed to test their knowledge and demonstrate their skills.

Ryan is well-versed with the competition, having represented the UK in the Senior Chef category at last year’s Europe Copper Skillet Final in Denmark. Last year’s challenges included cooking on two camping stoves with limited utensils to hand and not having access to running water.

Ryan’s journey to the Europe Copper Skillet Final is a testament to the quality of culinary talent found in Warwickshire and across the UK.

Commenting on his competition experience, Ryan Dare, Chef de Partie and Europe Copper Skillet Finalist, said:

“I’m incredibly proud to have won the Senior Chef category at the IACC Meetings UK Copper Skillet competition. Competing against such talented chefs was an inspiring experience, and I’m excited to represent the UK at the Europe Copper Skillet Final next month. It’s an honour to showcase my skills on such a prestigious platform, and I’m eager to bring home another win.”

Speaking of Ryan’s success, Clive Singleton, Head of Conferences and Event Catering at Warwick Conferences, said:

“We are delighted to see Ryan succeed in the IACC Copper Skillet competition. His dedication and talent reflect the high standards we uphold at Warwick Conferences.

“Nurturing first-rate culinary talent like Ryan’s is a top priority for us, as it allows us to offer our visitors truly exceptional dining experiences. We’re proud to have Ryan on our team and will be cheering him on as he prepares to compete in the Europe Copper Skillet Final.”