Warwick company creates new jobs as it expands its existing site in the town

The company has been based at the centre in Warwick since 2009.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 27th Jul 2023, 10:07 BST
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 10:07 BST

A Warwick-based company, which has helped create thousands of jobs in the UK, is creating a handful of its own as it expands its office.

EBS (European Business Solutions) has taken additional office space at the University of Warwick Science Park’s Warwick Innovation Centre and is recruiting five staff to support its growth.

EBS has taken additional office space at the University of Warwick Science Park’s Warwick Innovation Centre and is looking to add a further five staff to the team to support its ongoing growth. Left to right: Martin Williams (EBS), Jane Talbot (University of Warwick Science Park), Joe Williams (EBS). Photo by Jamie GrayEBS has taken additional office space at the University of Warwick Science Park’s Warwick Innovation Centre and is looking to add a further five staff to the team to support its ongoing growth. Left to right: Martin Williams (EBS), Jane Talbot (University of Warwick Science Park), Joe Williams (EBS). Photo by Jamie Gray
EBS, which has been operating for more than 30 years and moved into the Innovation Centre in 2009, offers businesses from overseas a so-called ‘soft landing’ into the UK by providing a range of services from registering a business, opening a bank account, accountancy and other brokerage and advice.

Over the years it has supported more than 2,000 companies.

It has hit £1 million in turnover and plans to tip over the 20-staff mark with new recruits, while the company’s office expansion was supported by a Small Capital Grant through Warwickshire County Council.

Martin Williams, managing director of EBS, said global events have changed the way the company does business – but that it has adapted and grown.

He said: “Over recent years, we have had Brexit and Covid that have had a massive impact on overseas trade in this country.

“As a business, you have to adapt and we’ve actually found that European companies need our services even more to help them invest and open offices here.

“The University of Warwick Science Park has been a fantastic base for us and we are delighted that we can expand here.”

