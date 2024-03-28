Warwick Conferences named Business Events Venue of the Year at West Midlands Tourism Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Warwick Conferences was honoured at the awards ceremony, hosted by the West Midlands Growth Company (WMGC) – the region’s destination marketing agency. Now in its fourth year, the awards recognise and celebrate the best of the best in hospitality and tourism businesses across the region. Additionally, as a result of Warwick Conferences’ achievement at these awards, it has automatically been entered into the annual Visit England Awards for Excellence, where the team will have the opportunity to be recognised at a national level.

Being named Business Events Venue of the Year, recognises Warwick Conferences’ excellent understanding of the market, exceptional customer service and commitment to innovation through its strategic plan and future growth ambitions.

Located at the University of Warwick and operating four conference, meeting and events venues, over the last 12 months the team has successfully delivered a wide range of events including the British Transplant Games and the International Children’s Games. Another significant achievement for Warwick Conferences in 2023 was gaining ECOsmart Platinum status from Greengage Solutions for its various sustainability initiatives – outlined in Warwick Conferences’ Sustainability Roadmap – as the venue aims to achieve net zero emissions targets by 2030.

Reflecting on their award win, Paul Bartlett, Director of Conferences at Warwick Conferences, said:

“We’re delighted to have been named Business Events Venue of the Year at the West Midlands Tourism Awards. This is a huge achievement, and I am extremely proud of our entire team at Warwick Conferences who have helped make this possible. We pride ourselves on going the extra mile to make our clients conference experience a success, from the event logistics, to the food we serve and hospitality we provide. This award is testament to these great efforts.”

About Warwick Conferences

Whatever you’re looking for from your event – space to learn, to be inspired or to get together and celebrate – we work with you to understand your objectives and help you imagine greater possibilities and better experiences. Our dedicated team has access to the location, facilities, skills and ideas you need to create lasting, memorable events that achieve everything you hope for and more.

At Warwick Conferences what we offer goes well beyond a functional space. We offer the endless possibilities and ideas that come from a tailored, experience focused approach. We offer the tangibly better outcomes that come from going the extra mile every day for our customers. We offer world class facilities in a lively, attractive destination, and our unique relationship with the University of Warwick means we offer the satisfaction that comes from knowing your event helps support life-changing education and world-leading research.

