Warwick Conferences named winner at U Dine Awards

Warwick Conferences has been named winner of a prestigious award at the U Dine Awards 2024.

The conferences venue’s catering function has been recognised in the Campus Hospitality category for the remarkable strides made in this area.

The U Dine Awards are a joint initiative between Inside Foodservice and University Hospitality Seminars (UHS) and aim to celebrate and recognise excellence in the university hospitality sector.

Warwick Conferences’ in-house catering team, Warwick Food & Drink, have gone above and beyond to provide excellent event catering across the whole University of Warwick campus. In 2023 alone the team supported at 22,500 events, with an average day seeing between 80 and 100 events held across the campus, including many at Warwick Conferences dedicated venue spaces. As a result, this means that 787,500 people experience the Warwick Food and Drink offer at least once a year.

Warwick Conferences has long focused on improving sustainability across its venues, as exemplified by the publication of its Sustainability Roadmap, developed in conjunction with colleagues at the University of Warwick. Key commitments include the reduction of energy use by five per cent a year for the next five years, ensuring 75 per cent of menus will be carbon rated green by the end of 2024 and committing to zero waste to landfill.

The U Dine Awards ceremony included speeches and presentations on a variety of topics, ranging from “Sustainability In Food: How the student view presents a procurement challenge” and “Gen Z Coffee Insights and Trends”. The awards were presented by celebrity chef Simon Rimmer, known for his work onscreen presenting Sunday Brunch on Channel 4.

The winners of the awards will embark on a European Food Study Tour in September, providing them with the opportunity to build connections with international peers and deepen their understanding of the hospitality industry. The Tour will consist of an exclusive three-day insight tour to Madrid, including a visit to a leading regional university and a ‘Forgotten Regional Recipes’ masterclass, led by a local culinary expert.

Success at the U Dine Awards follows other recent wins for Warwick Conferences, including Silver at Visit England’s Awards for Excellence, Business Events Venue of the Year at the West Midlands Tourism Awards, ECOSmart Platinum status, and a Platinum Positive Impacts Special Award for Justine Meek, Warwick Conferences’ Agency Relationship Manager.

Commenting on this latest success, Clive Singleton, Head of Conferences and Event Catering at Warwick Conferences, said:

“We’re delighted to be recognised amongst so many other hospitality leaders and innovators within the education sector. We’re proud to celebrate Warwick Conferences’ many successes and achievements over the past year, and I know that I speak for the whole team when I say that we are excited to see where the next year will take us.”