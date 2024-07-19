Warwick firm set to revolutionise workplace health and safety by using AI

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Warwick firm is aiming to revolutionise health and safety in the workplace by using the power of AI to predict the likelihood of incidents and stop them before they happen.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Raiven Limited, based at the Warwick Innovation Centre – part of the University of Warwick Science Park – helps clients understand, develop and adopt AI-based solutions to improve their businesses instead of firms trying to go it alone and making mistakes.

Raiven was founded by data scientist Tom Ormsby in March 2023 after realising that many companies were unsure around the best ways to use AI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following support from business support programme Business Ready, Raiven received major grant funding from Innovate UK to take part in the ‘SaferAI’ project, which is bringing together a consortium of organisations including OctaiPipe, Digital Catapult, and a leading consumer goods manufacturer to create a model that can forecast the risk of health and safety incidents.

From left: Dirk Schaefer (University of Warwick Science Park), Cllr Martin Watson, and Tom Ormsby

The project enables organisations to contribute to training a shared AI solution, whilst maintaining data security and privacy between them.

Tom said: “Being part of the SaferAI project is brilliant news for the growth of our business.“Our AI solutions can be used to improve almost any aspect of a business, but allowing firms to identify where incidents might occur before they happen is game changing for worker safety and productivity.

“In theory, many companies could pool their data, such as incident reports and near-misses, so an AI-based solution could be created, but there is a risk that this data could be exposed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The method that we will be using is known as ‘federated learning’ where data from different sources can be gathered, but not moved, keeping individual company data secure.

“While this method could help reduce accidents in the workplace, federated learning could be a way of developing further AI models for a host of other purposes. It’s really exciting.”

Raiven Limited opened its first office at the Warwick Innovation Centre as part of the Science Park’s ‘Ignite’ incubation programme and received further advice from business support programme Business Ready ahead of the SaferAI announcement.

Dirk Schaefer, head of the Ignite programme at the Science Park, began mentoring Tom under the Business Ready programme after he recognised the firm’s potential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Tom and the team at Raiven Limited had fantastic expertise to support businesses through their AI solutions, but needed input into their growth plan to ensure they could attract additional business outside of the SaferAI project.

“I’ve helped give them advice on making sure their plan is focussed on what they can offer their customers, and the best ways to target them, while also helping them build their network through initiatives like the Ignite Alumni Network.

“We think Raiven could be set to achieve great things in the ever-moving world of AI, and we’re delighted they’ve been named as a key contributor to the SaferAI project, which should help them win even more work.”

Councillor Martin Watson, portfolio holder at Warwickshire County Council for Economy, said: “The Business Ready programme supports many Warwickshire businesses with tailored advice specific to their business need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s great to see the support provided to Raiven Limited, helping them to access funding from Innovate UK allowing them to take part in the ‘SaferAI’ project.”

Councillor Ella Billiald, Warwick District Council’s Portfolio Holder for Arts & Economy, commented: “We are proud to support the Business Ready Programme through our contribution to the County’s pooled UKSPF, helping innovative organisations such as Raiven to develop and grow their businesses.

“It’s fantastic to hear of Raiven’s success in developing AI solutions in such an important and fast-growing area, particularly in Warwick District where there is access to superb resources and a rich talent pool.”

Business Ready forms part of the Business Growth Warwickshire programme. It is delivered by University of Warwick Science Park on behalf of Warwickshire County Council and Warwickshire’s five District and Borough Councils. The support is part funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (via the District and Borough Councils), and Warwickshire County Council.

Find out what other support is available to your business by calling Coventry and Warwickshire Growth Hub on 0300 060 3747 or visit the Coventry and Warwickshire Growth Hub website.