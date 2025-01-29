Warwick local announced as finalist in national technology awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Bupa everywoman in Technology Awards, have announced this year’s finalists, representing outstanding contributions and achievement at all stages of the career journey; from girls and young women still in education to tech entrepreneurs, from apprentices to C-Suite executives.

The UK tech market has been valued at $1trillion, making it the third most valuable in the world, and is confirmation that growth is not slowing. As an innovative industry, new sectors and specialisms and therefore career opportunities continue to increase, and yet women still only occupy 26% of roles and even fewer at senior levels.

Sponsored by Howden, SSE, Accenture, HSBC, American Express amongst others, the awards have celebrated over 500 role models to inspire and attract women and young girls into STEM careers and close the gender gap within technology. These awards highlight the diverse, fulfilling, and exemplary careers that women can, and are having in technology.

Maxine Benson MBE, Co-Founder of everywoman comments:

“A study of the everywoman in Tech community, in collaboration with Bupa, found that for 39% of women working in technology, the female role model deficit was a top challenge in achieving their career ambitions.[3] Interestingly, the scarcity of role models is prevalent across the board, with entry-level women recognising this in equal measure to women who have made it to the C-suite.

This has a cascading effect and limits access to mentorship and guidance for aspiring women technologists. Role models serve not just as beacons of achievement, but also as tangible proof that success is attainable, providing the roadmap and the necessary encouragement to navigate a field in which they are underrepresented. The breadth and diversity of talent the everywoman awards programme uncovers every year continues to address a vital industry-wide need, we need every one of these impressive finalists to be seen and celebrated if we want to attract more female talent.”

Tatiana Elek, Senior Procurement Manager Digital at Jaguar Land Rover, from Warwick, was announced as a finalist in this years awards in the Team Leader Award category - sponsored by Haleon.

Zazie Carter, Group Functions CIO at Bupa, added:

“At Bupa, technology powers our ambition to become the world’s most customer-centric healthcare company. We believe that a career in technology is exciting, rewarding, and should be accessible to everyone. This is why we are passionate about supporting the everywoman in Technology Awards. These awards celebrate the achievements of our finalists and inspire others to reach their full potential, challenge boundaries, and receive recognition for their successes. Well done to every applicant and good luck to the finalists!”

The 2025 Bupa everywoman in Technology Awards ceremony and dinner will take place at The Westminster Park Plaza Hotel in London on 13th March 2025, after the annual everywoman in Technology Forum.

To book your place at the awards ceremony and find more information visit www.everywoman.com/techawards