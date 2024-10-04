Warwick site managers’ win top award for quality house building

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Warwick’s best site managers have been recognised for their dedication to raising standards in house building after winning the most highly regarded competition in the industry.

Organised by the National House Building Council (NHBC), the UK’s largest provider of new home warranties and insurance, the prestigious Pride in the Job Awards 2024 crowned Dave Butterly and Andy Tromans of Taylor Wimpey Midlands as Seal of Excellence winners in the West region to commend their work at The Asps and Valiant Fields, both in Warwick.

Both Dave and Andy received Quality Awards in round one of the competition earlier this year, with an award ceremony taking place in September to crown the Seal of Excellence winners.

Sadly, Andy passed away shortly after being marked for the awards so would never find out that he had won. His win was honoured with a two minute standing ovation on the night and saw his award collected by his good friend and colleague, Simon Redshaw.

Now in its 44th year and widely considered the ‘Oscars’ of the house-building industry, Pride in the Job has become the benchmark for exceptional site managers. Judging is rigorous, with assessment across six key areas: consistency, attention to detail, leadership, interpretation of drawings and specifications, technical expertise and health and safety.

Pride in the Job has five categories: small, medium and large builders, plus multi-storey for projects up to seven storeys and high-rise for projects more than seven storeys.

A series of regional events are taking place throughout the UK to announce the Regional and Seal of Excellence Award winners and celebrate the achievements of the Quality Award recipients.

Phil Hooper, Production Director at Taylor Wimpey Midlands, commented: “We’re delighted with Dave and Andy’s achievements in the 2024 Pride in the Job awards. To receive both a Quality and Seal of Excellence award is a huge achievement.

“For Dave, this is his second consecutive year winning and speaks volumes on how he works hard to maintain the highest levels of quality and customer service in his work. This award is thoroughly deserved and we’re overjoyed for Dave and the whole team at The Asps.

“We’re also incredibly proud of Andy, a dearly missed colleague who thoroughly earned this incredible acknowledgement from the NHBC. It's a real testament to his commitment to build the highest quality of homes and leaves a lasting legacy of all that he achieved.”

Steve Wood, CEO at NHBC, said “For more than four decades, Pride in the Job has underpinned NHBC’s purpose of raising standards in house building. The competition recognises the UK’s top site managers, showcasing best practice and rewarding excellence.

“Taylor Wimpey Midlands’ winning site managers both demonstrated their dedication, passion and leadership to ensure new homes are delivered to exacting construction quality standards. While house building is a team effort, we believe the greatest influence on the quality of a finished home is the calibre of the site manager and the way they inspire their team.

“We were deeply saddened to hear of Andy’s passing and hope that his award win helps to showcase what a fantastic site manager he was and how proud of him the wider Taylor Wimpey team are. We send our condolences to his family.”

The Regional Award winners will now go forward to compete for the ultimate prize in house building, the Pride in the Job Supreme Awards, which will be unveiled at a gala ceremony in London in January 2025.

For further information and the full list of winners, please visit: Pride in the Job 2024 | NHBC.