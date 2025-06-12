Warwick students on the move as local storage company reports summer booking surge

With uni wrapping up and summer plans underway, a storage company in Warwick reports a rise in student bookings.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the summer break comes around, students all over Warwick are packing up, heading home, and looking for somewhere to store their stuff - driving a sharp rise in local storage bookings.

The Box Co., a UK-wide storage service that operates in Warwick, says demand from students in the area has spiked as term comes to an end and tenancy agreements run out.

Warwick's 28,000+ Students Gear Up for Summer Moves

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Students in Warwick pack up for the summer

With over 28,000 students enrolled at the University of Warwick - one of the UK’s most international campuses - the end of term brings a major logistical shift across the region.

According to HESA data, more than 60% of full-time students in the UK live away from home, and many move accommodation multiple times during their studies.

In university towns like Warwick and neighbouring Leamington Spa, that translates into thousands of students relocating at once. The result? A seasonal spike in short-term storage bookings, as students look for simple ways to stash their stuff between tenancies or while travelling over summer.

Summer Storage Makes Sense for Students

Warwick students pack up for the summer

As many landlords need students to vacate properties at the end of June or early July, there’s often a gap before new contracts begin, particularly for those moving into different houses in Leamington, Coventry, or further afield in September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rather than haul everything back home or pay for a full self-storage unit, students in Warwick are turning to collection-based services. The Box Co. offers a pay-by-the-box model, collecting items directly from students’ doors and returning them after summer, with storage starting from just £3.56 per month.

“It’s ideal for students in Warwick who don’t drive and don’t want the stress,” The Box Co. spokesperson added. “You book online, we collect it, store it, and bring it back when you’re ready.”

Student Life in Transit

According to UCAS, more than 60% of students in the UK move accommodation at least once during their studies, and with summer internships, travel plans, and contract gaps becoming more common, temporary storage is fast becoming a term-time essential.

The Box Co. says Warwick is one of its busiest university areas during summer, with bookings already exceeding last year’s figures. The peak is expected to hit in the final two weeks of June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Even though we’re not based in Warwick, we’ve helped hundreds of students here over the years,” the spokesperson said. “It’s a town where students are always on the move - and we’re here to help make that move easier.”

For students looking for summer storage across Warwick, visit The Box Co. at https://theboxco.co.uk.