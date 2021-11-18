Warwick takeaway has been named once again as one of the best in the country

An image from a previous British Curry Awards ceremony.

A Warwick takeaway has been nominated once again for a national award.

Baabzi Indian Takeaway, in Coten End, has been shortlisted or the Best Takeaway Award at the coveted British Curry Awards.

The award ceremony celebrates the UK's best curry restaurants and will take place on Monday November 29 at Battersea Evolution, London.

Last year’s British Curry Awards, which was live streamed due to pandemic restrictions, was attended virtually by Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan; Love Island contestants, Amy Hart, Nas Majeed and Eva Zapico; TOWIE star, Jess Wright; and model and TV personality, Caprice among others. TV comedian and impressionist, Rory Bremner, hosted the virtual event, which was live streamed to audiences globally.

This is not the first time that the popular business has been nominated for an award.

Baabzi Miah, who owner of Baabzi Indian Takeaway in Coten End, was nominated in the Currylife Awards for showing 'innovation and inspiration' in their work.

Previously Baabzi and his team have been in the spotlight for their charity work for the NHS during the pandemic in memory of his 11-month-old son Adam.

The chef was also a finalist in the Chef of the Year category in the inaugural Coventry and Warwickshire Foodie Awards.