Warwickshire accountancy firm helps charities get to grips with accounting software

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jack Herbert, digital transformation mentor at Burgis & Bullock, delivered a comprehensive workshop in how to use cloud accounting platform Xero at 1 Mill Street in Leamington for Make Good Grow.

Burgis & Bullock, which has offices in Leamington, Nuneaton, Rugby and Stratford-upon-Avon, is a Platinum partner for Xero, while Make Good Grow helps businesses and individuals to provide money, skills, time, or products to good causes in South Warwickshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four charities including Helping Hands, South Warwickshire and Worcestershire MIND, Flourish and New Chapters attended the workshop to help enhance their knowledge of Xero.

Xero workshop at Make Good Grow

The charities were shown how they can save time by automating processes and budget effectively using Xero.

Other areas of focus included using the cloud accounting platform for expense management, payroll, and payment services, while advice was also given on how to treat grant funding when using the platform.

Jack Herbert: “Xero is a great piece of software for not-for-profits to use and I hope the charities found the session useful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I invested a lot of time to ensure the workshop would give the attendees the skills they need to feel confident using the software, and found it incredibly rewarding.

“We’re pleased to have been able to deliver this session in collaboration with Make Good Grow and give back to the community in south Warwickshire.”

Jacqueline Bullock, Finance Manager for South Warwickshire and Worcestershire MIND, said: ““The workshop was incredibly useful. As Xero evolves over time with helpful updates, it’s hard to find the time to keep up with it all.

“When you have somebody like Jack to show you and apply it, sessions like this are invaluable."The Xero workshops were delivered as part of Make Good Grow’s Social Accelerator programme which aims to upskill charities through expert-led workshops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holly Jones, Head of Marketing and Operations at Make Good Grow, said: "Jack demonstrated remarkable proficiency and generosity in his delivery of a workshop for our Make Good Grow good causes on the accounting software, Xero. As an 'In Time' donation, Jack selflessly shared his expertise and time to empower these organisations with essential accounting skills.

“His clear explanations, hands-on approach, and patience ensured that participants gained valuable insights, enabling them to manage their finances more effectively.

“Jack's dedication to giving back exemplifies the spirit of community support, making him an invaluable asset to our initiative.”

Make Good Grow needs more businesses like Burgis and Bullock to get involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Make Good Grow finds the right project fit for a company's strategy and schedule on their terms and timescale, where they can deploy their people, products and profits.