Warwickshire accountancy firm plans epic fundraiser to climb Everest seven times in 24 hours

2. Prime Accountants Group associate director Kerrie Given on the rowing machines at the firm’s 2023 charity challenge at the Touchwood Shopping Centre in Solihull

A Warwickshire accountancy firm has revealed details of its latest epic fundraising challenge – a mountain-sized mission to climb the height of Everest seven times in just 24 hours.

Prime Accountants Group, which has offices in Solihull, Birmingham and Coventry, has raised an incredible £81,953 to date for Birmingham Children’s Hospital (BCH) through a series of ambitious charity challenges.

It is now calling on local businesses and supporters to help it raise at least £19,000 through its latest challenge, Prime vs Everest, and help it smash through the £100,000 mark for BCH.

To hit their goal, the Prime team will attempt to climb 61,950 metres of elevation on five treadmills, running non-stop and set to a punishing incline.

1. Prime Accountants Group’s Sally Baldey collecting vital funds for Birmingham Children’s Hospital at the firm’s 2023 fundraiser, where the team rowed the distance from Birmingham to Venice in 24 hours

The challenge will take place from 3pm on Friday, September 19, at Touchwood Shopping Centre in Solihull.

Kerrie Given, associate director at Prime Accountants Group, said: “We’ve completed several epic challenges to support the incredible work of Birmingham Children’s Hospital and this is the most challenging and ambitious yet.

“Led by the team at Prime, with support from friends and family, we’ll rotate in shifts to keep the elevation clocking up every minute of the day.

“It’s a test of grit, teamwork and heart, to push our physical and mental limits for those who face far greater challenges every day.”

Previously, the intrepid team at Prime rowed the distance from Birmingham to Venice in 24 hours in 2023 and cycled the entire length of the Tour de France in 24 hours in 2020.

The team are now calling on local businesses and charity supporters to sponsor their latest challenge.

For £500, backers will become a ‘basecamp sponsor’ and get a group social media mention, their logo on event sponsorship banners and website sponsor list, and a thank you in post-event promotional materials.

“Any donation large or small can help change children’s lives. Every pound raised will go directly to supporting the work of Birmingham Children’s Hospital,” added Kerrie.

For full event information, JustGiving sponsorship link and contact details for sponsorship enquiries, visit primeaccountants.co.uk/prime-accountants/news-centre/charity-and-community/prime-vs-everest.