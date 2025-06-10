Warwickshire accountancy firm Prime Accountants Group promotes Paislei Godley to director

An award-winning Warwickshire accountancy practice has promoted a tax expert to its board of directors – 24 years after she joined the firm straight from school as an ambitious office junior.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paislei Godley joined Prime Accountants Group in 2001 under its previous guise of Pilley and Florsham and worked her way up the ranks to become a qualified chartered tax adviser in 2013.

Now with more than 15 years’ experience in the discipline, Paislei was formally appointed as a director on June 1 after previous roles as senior manager and associate director.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The promotion caps a fantastic rise through the ranks for Paislei, who won the career advancement award at the Solihull Chamber Employee Awards in 2011 for her drive, enthusiasm and willingness to learn in her career goal to become tax qualified.

Paislei Godley, who has been promoted to director at Prime Accountants Group, with managing director Morgan Davies.

She has since been certified by the Association of Taxation Technicians and Chartered Institute of Taxation and became a Fellow of the Association of Taxation Technicians in 2021.

Paislei heads up the tax compliance department at Prime, which has offices in Solihull, Birmingham and Coventry, as well as assisting with tax advisory work.

She said: “At the start there was a lot of general admin tasks – and making tea for the partners!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the years following that, I dabbled in several departments before becoming secretary in the tax department, and it was there I found my love of tax.

“The business supported me with everything I wanted to do – I was mentored, went on lots of courses and eventually qualified after receiving expert Association of Taxation Technicians (ATT) training.”

Paislei said the support received from Prime throughout her two-plus decades in the job has enabled her to continually develop and further her career prospects.

She added: “Prime has supported me at every stage of the process and with everything I wanted to learn. If you’re willing to learn, it’s a hugely supportive business – I’ve never wanted to go anywhere else. Prime has always been there for me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My ambitions are to keep driving the team forward, and Prime as a whole. My tax team is my work family and my ultimate goal is keeping that legacy going and driving things forward.”

Morgan Davies, managing director of Prime Accountants Group, said: “This is a wonderful achievement for Paislei. Since joining more than 20 years ago, she has moved all the way through the ranks and now has a seat at the boardroom table.

“This achievement shows Prime's commitment to people development, and Paislei's personal hard work and sacrifice to achieve this promotion.”

For more information on Prime Accountants Group, search for Prime Accountants Group on social media.