Warwickshire accountancy firm unveils far-reaching carbon-cutting strategy to meet net zero 2040 ambition

Award-winning West Midlands accountancy practice Prime Accountants Group has unveiled a far-reaching carbon-cutting strategy to help it achieve net zero by 2040.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prime, which has offices in Solihull, Birmingham and Coventry, has partnered with Carbon Happy World to develop and implement a plan to measure, reduce and compensate for its greenhouse gas emissions.

The firm cut emissions by 32 per cent year-on-year in 2023, based on a strategic plan developed during the Covid-19 pandemic which included reducing the use of printers and introducing staff incentives to explore alternative methods of transportation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its initial analysis revealed petrol and diesel vehicle emissions as the main source of environmental harm from all three of its offices.

Prime Accountants Group has unveiled a far-reaching carbon-cutting strategy to help it achieve net zero by 2040. Pictured are Prime’s sustainability board – directors Kevin Johns and Paul Guise, associate director Kerrie Given and finance director Jamie Skelding, and team members Pam Rai and Natalija Carlsson.

Prime has pledged to make a 42 per cent overall reduction by 2030 to meet the crucial Paris Climate Goal target of 1.5°C limit of global warming.

It will then go even further by aiming to offset all remaining emissions over the following decade.

The plan has been developed by Prime’s sustainability board – directors Kevin Johns and Paul Guise, associate director Kerrie Given and finance director Jamie Skelding, alongside team members Natalija Carlsson and Pam Rai.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kerrie said: “In a world where environmental consciousness and sustainability are becoming increasingly important, the responsibility to address climate change and reduce carbon emissions extends to every sector of society. We recognise our role in this endeavour and are committed to making a positive impact.

“By implementing the steps outlined in this plan, we aim to not only fulfil our environmental responsibilities but also set an example for our industry, clients and the broader community.

“We recognise that our commitment to reducing our carbon footprint is a long-term endeavour, and we are ready to adapt, innovate, and collaborate to achieve our targets.”

Over the first phase of the strategy – years one to four – the firm will evaluate and upgrade air conditioning and lighting systems; replace traditional lightbulbs with low-energy alternatives and implement automated settings to shut down computers at night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will also assess and collaborate with suppliers who provide environmentally-friendly products and services, while enhancing recycling programmes and waste reduction efforts within its offices, including the addition of clothing recycling boxes and the elimination of plastic cups at water dispensers.

As a further incentive for staff buy-in, Prime will integrate these plans into annual appraisals and possibly its KPI process for pay increases.

This will be followed by a second phase – years four to six – where the firm plans to transition to renewable energy sources to reduce emissions from air conditioning and lighting.

It will transform its offices into paperless environments and prioritise partnerships with suppliers committed to environmental responsibility and sustainability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further phase two measures include migrating its IT infrastructure to the cloud to remove server emissions and reusing second-hand furniture when office items need replacing.

It will establish a dedicated forum to enable staff to recycle and reuse items including clothing, furniture and office supplies, while unused office items will be donated to charitable organisations and local schools.

It will also introduce an enhanced Cycle to Work Scheme and promote sustainable transport options among employees, including car sharing between offices and a passenger expense claim to incentivise participation. Additionally, it will advocate for the use of public transport and low-emission vehicles.

“This plan considers both global best practices and UK-specific guidelines and regulations, ensuring our efforts align with the local sustainability context,” added Kerrie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is a structured and comprehensive approach to achieving our sustainability goals and is testament to our dedication to making a meaningful difference in the fight against climate change.

“As a firm of accountants, our commitment to sustainability extends beyond global impact; it resonates deeply with our core values, operational ethos, and strategic objectives.”

Visit the Prime Accountants Group website to read its Corporate Sustainability Strategy Framework in full: https://primeaccountants.co.uk/prime-accountants/about-us/our-sustainability-journey/