Warwickshire accountancy practice joins global association to support clients with international ambitions

An award-winning Warwickshire accountancy practice has joined a global association to further support clients with international business ambitions.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prime Accountants Group, which has offices in Solihull, Birmingham and Coventry, has joined PrimeGlobal, an association of more than 300 independent member firms in 113 countries.

Based in Georgia, USA, PrimeGlobal works to connect its members to each another and help them expand their role of trusted business advisors in their own territories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The International Accounting Bulletin’s World Survey ranks PrimeGlobal as the third largest global association of accountancy firms.

(L-R) PrimeGlobal CEO Stephen Heathcote with Prime Accountants Group managing director Morgan Davies and director Luke Edwards.

Morgan Davies, managing director of Prime Accountants Group, said: “Like any business, we are essentially isolated in our field – you can’t go to your competitors to ask for advice or support.

“So, by joining PrimeGlobal, we can partner with other forward-thinking member firms to share knowledge, information and collaborate on key topics such as AI, HR and IT, as well as supporting clients with relevant referrals around the globe. It’s a really powerful thing.

“By sharing knowledge and best practice with overseas colleagues, it will help us support our clients by being able to introduce them to trusted advisors in those territories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s a huge inward investment opportunity, too, with the Midlands being one of the biggest areas for business growth in the UK. This will enable us to advise overseas investors as well as helping UK-based firms find connections in overseas markets.

“As a proudly independent accountancy firm, partnering with an association like PrimeGlobal is a fantastic opportunity for us.”

Despite their similar names, Prime Accountants Group is a separate firm and an independent legal entity to PrimeGlobal.

For more information on PrimeGlobal, visit www.primeglobal.net.

For more information on Prime Accountants Group, search for Prime Accountants Group on social media.