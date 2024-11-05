Warwickshire accountancy practice Prime Accountants Group appoints two new directors

Two directors with a combined 50 years’ experience have joined the senior leadership team at award-winning West Midlands accountancy practice Prime Accountants Group.

Viv Shadbolt and Luke Edwards have been appointed by Prime, which has offices in Solihull, Birmingham and Coventry, based on their wealth of experience in the sector.

Accounts director Viv has more than 30 years’ experience in audit and accounts, qualifying at an independent Birmingham firm where he first met new Prime managing director Morgan Davies.

He has been a director for 24 years and has considerable experience acting for small, medium and large companies, pension schemes, charities and owner-managed businesses.

New Prime Accountants Group directors Viv Shadbolt (L) and Luke Edwards (R) with managing director Morgan Davies (centre).

He said: “I’m delighted to be returning to an independent practice with all the benefits it brings, both for me and the clients I look after. I started out in an independent firm, which was where I first met Morgan, and it feels like I am returning to my roots.

“It was the right time for me to move on from my last practice, which coincided with Morgan and his team looking for additional support. It’s a happy coincidence and I was in the right place at the right time!

“Prime is a really friendly firm with a family feel. Everyone is working for a common goal and aiming to simplify the complex for clients. It’s all about the client experience and doing the right thing for them.”

Director Luke has more than 20 years’ experience working in audit and accounts across a diverse range of clients, specialising in providing strategic financial guidance and compliance.

After working his way up to associate director at a mid-market accounting firm, Luke has stepped up to director level in joining Prime.

He said: “After a couple of meetings with Morgan and Kevin Johns, I could tell Prime was exactly the sort of place I wanted to be. When the opportunity came along, I couldn’t turn it down.

“What really appealed to me was the way the firm looks after its staff – both in terms of the events they put on and the training they provide. Culture is a big thing for me, having a workplace which is a good place to be.

“It’s great to be part of a firm which values its people and is growing. I’m excited to be part of Prime’s growth – there’s big gaps in the market for the likes of us to move into.”

Prime’s managing director, Morgan Davies, said: “We’re delighted to be appointing two directors of the calibre of Viv and Luke to our growing team. Their combined experience and knowledge in audit and accounts will be of significant benefit to our team and our clients.”