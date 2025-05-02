Warwickshire accountant nominated for national CEO award

Rachael Chadwick-Harrison, MD of Chadwick Accountants

Rachael Chadwick-Harrison, MD of Chadwick Accountants in Bidford-on-Avon, has been nominated in the CEO of the Year category in the Women In Change 2025 Awards.

The independent awards, launched in 2022, were founded by Sarah Bar-Lev – a former experienced change leader herself with the Ministry of Defence – to counter the absence of a dedicated platform for women in business to connect, support and empower one another.

Chadwick has also been nominated in two other categories, Best Change Professional Services and Best Change Programme of the Year, for its respective financial restructuring work with two leading clients: both delivered by an all-female team.

The finalists, from across the entire UK business sector, will be shortlisted in late May, with the winners announced at a gala awards ceremony in London in July.

“I’m incredibly flattered, and immensely proud of the Chadwick team,” commented Rachael. “The criteria the awards organisers set are for journeys filled with passion, innovation and wisdom, which certainly applies to us. Too often the achievements of women in business, despite their significant impact on organisations and communities, go unrecognised.”