Warwickshire accountant wins regional business award

Chadwick Accountants & Bookkeepers in Bidford-on-Avon has been named Accountancy Firm of the Year in the Central Region in the 2025 Prestige Awards.

The Prestige Awards was launched in 2020 to celebrate businesses and individuals who consistently offer excellent products and services within their region, and the award was presented to Chadwick’s at a recent ceremony held at Moor Hall in Sutton Coldfield.

“The SME (small-to-medium enterprises) sector is the backbone of any economy,” says Osmaan Mahmood, Founder & CEO of Prestige Awards. “Although many small businesses may not be able to compete with multinational companies in terms of size and scale, they provide a personalised service-driven focus that is often missing from large organisations.”

The Central Region forms one of 11 areas of the UK in which the Prestige Awards operate, and nominations are sent in from the company’s nationwide database of business and consumer readers. All shortlisted nominees are then asked to support their nomination with evidence of their work, positive feedback from clients, and information on previous accreditation and recognition. The judging panel then bases its decisions on areas such as service excellence, quality of the product/service provided, innovative practices, value, ethical or sustainable methods of working, and consistency in performance.

Prestige Awards winners' logo

Accepting the award, Rachael Chadwick-Harrison, MD of Chadwick’s, thanked her team for their role in the win, and added: “We are keen to add a personal touch to the world of finance, and as a company that doesn’t measure its success by billable hours, but by the success stories of our clients, we are therefore very grateful to those clients for recognising our efforts.”