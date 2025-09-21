Warwickshire among new regions launched as part of magazine growth

Amanda Chalmers, of Chalmers News PR and Mette Lacey of Cotswolds Concierge.

An online magazine which champions local independent businesses, is launching in Warwickshire following the huge success of its flagship Cotswolds edition.

This month Warwickshire is among the new regions being unveiled under the Cotswolds Concierge banner, alongside Worcestershire, Gloucestershire and Oxfordshire.

Cotswolds Concierge, which was established in 2011, now reaches more than 80k readers who all benefit from its definitive guides and directory spotlighting and connecting local businesses and suppliers.

Small businesses have played a pivotal role in the UK economy in recent years, acting as both a stabilising force and a driver of innovation and employment. Some 99.8% of UK businesses are classified as small or medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), making them the backbone of the economy.

Warwickshire Concierge launches this month.

The website’s suite of specialised platforms include cotswoldsweddings.com for couples planning their special day, cotswoldsworkshops.com for enriching workshops and learning experiences, tasteofthecotswolds.co.uk for local food and drink news, shop-cotswolds.com championing local suppliers and independent shops, and greencotswolds.com, reflecting our commitment to environmental campaigning and local growers.

Its founder, Mette Lacey, said: “Since its launch in June 2011, Cotswolds Concierge has organically grown into the definitive online guide for the region, born from my personal experience moving here and recognising a significant gap in the market for a comprehensive online platform.

“What began as a resource primarily aimed at tourists and visitors, meticulously connecting them with the best the Cotswolds has to offer, has expanded remarkably over the years.

“Beyond visitor engagement, our business extends a vital B2B arm via The Cotswolds Huddle and its monthly networking events, driven by a desire to create a new way to connect businesses and people. Our monthly networking events are free, a principle I've always held. It never felt right to me to charge people to meet people. Networking at its best is about building community, not barriers.

She added: "From its inception, Cotswolds Concierge was always first and foremost about empowering and supporting local businesses. I achieve this by offering transparent and affordable memberships, connecting them with a huge audience of 50K+ engaged subscribers on the email database and 30K+ across social media, and creating a network of friends in business.

“I now want to foster and nourish a vibrant and inclusive local ecosystem for businesses in Warwickshire, Worcestershire, Oxfordshire, Gloucestershire, and the Cotswolds."

There are also plans to replicate the popular Cotswolds Awards, first launched in 2015, in the new counties.

This latest growth for Cotswolds Concierge also brings a collaboration with Warwickshire journalist Amanda Chalmers.

For the first time, members to the site will also be granted exclusive access to discounted award-winning PR for their business through multi-award-winning PR agency Chalmers News PR.

A local journalist for three decades – and former Stratford-upon-Avon Herald editor - Amanda now specialises in affordable cross-sector PR for small businesses and start-ups as well as charities and not-for-profits.

Amanda said: “As someone who has lived and worked in Warwickshire for over 20 years, I am looking forward to seeing Mette’s successful brand benefit many of the smaller businesses in this region, including many of my own clients. Its online community offers affordable support and opportunities for smaller businesses so is very much aligned with my own ethos.”

Mette said: “I’m thrilled to be collaborating with Amanda and Chalmers News PR on this exciting new chapter for Cotswolds Concierge. As a local PR expert, Amanda has a fantastic understanding of the region, and I know her passion and expertise will be invaluable in helping to promote members across the wider regions following our expansion to Warwickshire, Worcestershire, Oxfordshire, and Gloucestershire.”

Cotswolds Concierge operates on a transparent membership scheme, offering both standard directory listings and premium PLUS options with enhanced benefits, including dedicated email blasts and features across its websites. This reaches over 50K+ potential customers via an email database and 30K+ social media followers, all while actively connecting members through exclusive events.

The core mission remains to be an independent and inclusive platform, striving to keep membership costs low to ensure accessibility and affordability for all local independent businesses, fostering a thriving local ecosystem.