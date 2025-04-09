Warwickshire-based Aurrigo and Aviation Solutions join forces to commercialise autonomous baggage handling at airports

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aurrigo International plc, a leading international provider of transport technology solutions, is pleased to announce that its Auto-Dolly Tug® and Auto-Sim® solutions have been formally approved for recommendation to Aviation Solutions B. V. (Aviation Solutions) network of 60+ airports.

Aviation Solutions focuses on commercialising innovative technologies that have successfully passed rigorous testing at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol.

The partnership between the two companies was initially announced last year with the intention to roll out Aurrigo’s autonomous solutions. With testing under the Royal Schiphol Group contract now validated, the work begins to commercialise this proven technology to airports worldwide.

Marcel Stroop, Director of Go-to-Market, Aviation Solutions, commented: “Aurrigo International is a true front-runner in the field of autonomous ground handling technology. Our partnership marks an exciting milestone in our effort to bring proven innovations from Amsterdam Airport Schiphol to the rest of the world.

“We collaborate with partners and airports to innovate, faster and to be able to provide airports solutions we guarantee will work with a 100% confidence level. I’m very excited that Aurrigo is now also part of that movement.”

The relationship provides an opportunity to demonstrate the environmental, cost saving and performance benefits of Auto-DollyTug® at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol by Aviation Solutions to its partners across the globe, with over 65+ organisations already utilising their products.

The wider aviation sector is now being encouraged to learn how automated technologies can deliver new solutions to the sector.

Professor David Keene, CEO of Aurrigo, added his support: “Auto-DollyTug® is arguably one of the biggest innovations to hit baggage and cargo handling for more than four decades and the aviation world is starting to take notice of what they can achieve through our autonomous vehicles and advanced technology.”

Auto-DollyTug® is an electric, autonomous baggage and cargo tractor that combines the functionality of a baggage tractor and airport dolly in one smart, compact vehicle.

Currently being tested at six global airports, it can rotate on the spot and move sideways using a unique sideways drive system. It also features bi-directional robotic arms that enable autonomous loading and unloading of unit load devices (ULDs), streamlining operations even in congested areas.

The company’s Auto-Sim® technology is proving equally popular, with its cutting-edge simulation software helping to model and optimise airside operations in a digital environment.

It enables airports, airlines, and ground handlers to visualise the impact of introducing new technologies like charging infrastructure and/or autonomous vehicles in the virtual world.

This latest announcement coincides with Aurrigo International’s appearance at Passenger Terminal Expo, currently being held in Madrid from the 8th to 10th of April.

Discover more on the groundbreaking work that Aviation Solutions and Aurrigo are doing at www.schiphol.nl/aurrigo.