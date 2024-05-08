Warwickshire based Vantage scoop new award as success continues

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Vantage – the current overall Federation of Master Builders (FMB) Master Builder of the Year – was also shortlisted for the building project of the year for Old Heaton House at the award ceremony in Birmingham.

Judges were told how Vantage worked in collaboration with its client, Elevate Property Group, and D5 Architects LLP, Kensington Kitchen Design, Steve Allard & Sons Stonemasons, Arden Gates and Frame Studio to return the ruined villa in the Jewellery Quarter back to its former glory.

Managing director Stephen Rankin said the award was a proud moment for Vantage and all the partners involved in the project.

The Vantage team receive their award

“The restoration of Old Heaton House was a real team effort and shows just what can be achieved by working in partnership with craftspeople who share our vision for quality and excellence.

“We were honoured to be given the opportunity by Elevate to bring this fantastic building back to life and to preserve and enhance its history in doing so. It now stands as a real jewel in the crown of an extraordinary development.

“Vantage has established a reputation across the industry for working to the very highest standards, and to receive independent verification of that from such a prestigious judging panel is very special indeed.”

The award entry detailed how the Vantage & Co team had worked to resurrect a structure that had fallen into almost total ruin.

Stephen added: “The project was a real labour of love. We felt very much that we were following in the footsteps of the original skilled tradespeople who built Old Heaton House 200 years ago and wanted to create something which reflected and built on their legacy.

“It is one of just two Georgian villas remaining in the Jewellery Quarter and a vital part of the heritage of this fantastic city. It was a delight to be able to bring it back to life.”

Many of the original features have been retained and repurposed in the building which is now a luxury five-bedroom city centre home.

The facade features stone and rendered details, including detailed cornicing at the eaves and moulded architraves to the windows. Internally, ornately decorated rooms coalesce around an outstanding stone staircase, hand carved from Bath stone, making a stately impression in the entrance hall.