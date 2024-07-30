Warwickshire-based Vantage strengthens team with new quantity surveyor

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Award-winning builder Vantage & Co has strengthened its team with the appointment of a new quantity surveyor.

Amy Clayton has joined the team – the country’s reigning master builder – as it continues to win plaudits for the stunning quality of its work.

Amy joins Vantage from Solihull-based Spitfire Homes, where she worked as a quantity surveyor.

Vantage & Co managing director Stephen Rankin said he was delighted to welcome Amy to the team, which is based in Lapworth in Warwickshire.

Amy Clayton

“Amy brings a wealth of experience and knowledge with her and will make an absolutely first-class addition to the Vantage team,” said Stephen.

“We are entering an exciting period with a number of new projects and tenders in the pipeline, and Amy’s expertise will be invaluable as we continue to grow. She has settled in really well and is already making an invaluable contribution.”

As well as being the current Federation of Master Builders’ overall builder of the year, Vantage lifted the title for best residential property of the year at the Constructing Excellence West Midlands awards for its work restoring Old Heaton House in Birmingham.

Commercial director Harriet Ward has also been shortlisted as a finalist in the Design and Build UK Women in Construction Awards, whilst the company is also a finalist in Housebuilder Media Awards 2024 for best refurbishment project.