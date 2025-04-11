Warwickshire beauty salon and training academy eyes up expansion plans after receiving business support

Rebecca Corr, of Warwickshire County Council; Jason Barnes, of Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber; and Stephanie Davey, of Faces Beauty Salon and Training Academy.

A beauty salon and training academy in Coleshill is eyeing up expansion plans after receiving business support.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A beauty salon and training academy in Coleshill is eyeing up expansion plans after receiving business support.

Faces Beauty Salon and Training Academy has celebrated its one-year anniversary in the town, which has seen the business expand its team and its client base.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The salon was launched by Stephanie Davey, who has eight years of experience in the beauty industry and previously worked from her home in Acocks Green while also teaching beauty part time at University College Birmingham.

Having always known she wanted her own salon, Stephanie took the leap and opened on Coleshill’s High Street in December 2023 offering treatments including lashes, brows, microneedling and hair extensions as well running training and refresher courses in these areas.

Since then, the salon has welcomed seven self-employed hair and beauty therapists to add to the range of treatments offered, which now also includes facials, massages, aesthetics, laser therapy, hair and permanent jewellery.

Having never managed a business premises, Stephanie sought help through the Business Resilience and Growth programme, which is delivered by Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce on behalf of Warwickshire County Council and Warwickshire’s five District and Borough Councils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She received one-to-one support from business advisor Jason Barnes who has helped to shape the business’s branding and marketing activities as well as provide advice on financial planning.

This has resulted in a steady increase in new clients and increased engagement online, with Stephanie now hoping to expand and open a second premises in the future.

Stephanie said: “I’ve received an incredible amount of tailored support from Jason who has really helped me to drive the business forward.

“When working self-employed from home I was very focused on my clients, but having a premises means I have so much more to think about while also maintaining a high standard of client experience. It’s been a whirlwind since I opened!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Jason has supported me with branding, digital marketing, social media strategy and financial planning, and has also shown me the importance of upskilling myself which has really helped to grow my client base.

“All of those in my team are self-employed, but my plan for the future is to open a second premises with employed members of staff and also grow the training school arm of the business.

“With the economy as it is, we often have students looking to upskill themselves so that they can make some extra money or kick-start a new career. It’s a really exciting time for the salon and I’m looking forward to the years ahead.”

Jason said: “I first met Stephanie at our Coleshill Business Event - she had recently moved to her High Street salon and was looking to grow the business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Lack of footfall was an issue, and she needed to improve her marketing to ensure that local people knew that she was there.

“We established what her offering was and came up with a plan to improve her messaging and use of digital marketing to connect with her customer base. The result has been much better interaction online and an increase in new clients.

“We have also discussed Stephanie’s aspirations for the future and how she can achieve these growth plans, and I look forward to seeing these come to fruition over the coming years.”

Dave Ayton-Hill, Director of Economy and Place at Warwickshire County Council, said: “Business Growth Warwickshire supports businesses with bespoke guidance and information to help them adapt, grow and to reach their potential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The work that has been done with Stephanie highlights the real difference such support can make to business, and it is great to hear about the impact it has had on helping Stephanie increase her client base and set her future growth plans.”

Steve Maxey, Chief Executive at North Warwickshire Borough Council, added: “I am delighted that a North Warwickshire based business has been able to grow and flourish thanks to North Warwickshire Borough Council’s support of the Business Growth Warwickshire programme, which is part funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.”

The Business, Resilience and Growth Programme is part funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (via Warwickshire’s five District and Borough Councils) and Warwickshire County Council. To find out more about the programme and your businesses eligibility please go to https://www.cw-chamber.co.uk/business-support/business-resilience-and-growth/