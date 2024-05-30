Warwickshire business coaching firm partners with children's charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

ActionCOACH Warwick launches 12-month partnership with local children's hospice, Zoe's Place.

ActionCOACH Warwick, a local business coaching firm, has announced a 12-month partnership with local children’s hospice, Zoe’s Place. The team at ActionCOACH hopes to raise a minimum of £5,000 for the charity, hosting a number of fundraising events throughout the course of the next year.

Managing director of ActionCOACH Warwick, Kevin Riley, recognises the importance of supporting charities in the local area. “As proud members of our community, we’ve made sure we find the time to give back. We started supporting local charities in 2020, and it gives me and the team immense pride to make a positive change for those living locally. The work that the team at Zoe’s Place does is nothing short of incredible – we’re excited to support this wonderful cause.”

Zoe’s Place Baby Hospice cares for babies and young children with life-limiting, life-threatening or complex conditions. With three sites across the country, Kevin and his team will be working closely with the Coventry hospice.

ActionCOACH Warwick team

Opened in 2011, the six-bedroom hospice features a state-of-the-art sensory room, soft-play room, jacuzzi bath, outdoor play area and garden. With a range of play therapies and fun activities, Zoe’s Place Coventry provide their services free of charge to families who need them, to ensure they make every moment of childhood count.

The hospice, located in Ash Green, Coventry, extends its services to children all across the midlands. “As a father, I know how imperative the amazing work Zoe’s Place does is for families in our community. If we can support in raising their profile or raise extra funds to help the hospice in the future, the partnership will be more than worth it. I’m really looking forward to working with them over the next 12 months.”

ActionCOACH Warwick is a branch of global business coaching franchise ActionCOACH. The team of six will be taking on a number of sponsored challenges and events throughout the year, including a group climb of Snowdon and other fundraising initiatives. Through the events the firm runs, including GrowthCLUB and The Owner’s Network, it will provide a space for the team to raise the profile of Zoe’s Place with local business owners.

