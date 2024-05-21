Warwickshire business owner celebrates national award win
and live on Freeview channel 276
Jo Burton, founder of Rugby based business Project B Marketing, has received a Woman Who Achieves Award to recognise her achievements in business.
Shortlisted from hundreds of entries from across the UK, Jo received her award after impressing the judges with the continued growth of her copywriting and marketing business over the last 13 years.
Jo commented:
“My business is all about helping other women in business to shine, so to win an award at this female-focused event means everything to me. All the finalists were worthy winners, so it was a complete surprise when my name was called out!”
Now in its 9th year, the Woman Who Awards recognise and celebrate the achievements of women in business throughout the UK. The event took place earlier this month at Coombe Abbey and featured a full day of inspiring keynote speakers alongside the awards ceremony.
Founder of Woman Who, Sandra Garlick MBE said: “Jo epitomises the values of Woman Who, and the journey. Learning from her previous entries and achieving her goals has demonstrated her continued growth to the Judges”
After a successful career in corporate marketing, Jo launched her copywriting and marketing consultancy back in 2011. She now works exclusively with female founders, helping them improve their visibility and promote their businesses with confidence through compelling communications and content marketing.
To find out more visit www.projectbmarketing.co.uk or get in touch with Jo at [email protected]