Warwickshire business set for further growth as it celebrates its 20th anniversary

Solutions Services to add to its workforce and increase training opportunities for its staff.

A thriving business is set to recruit new staff and expand its training opportunities to fuel continued growth as it marks its 20th anniversary.

Sarah Parrin founded Solutions Services Ltd in a small office on Spring Street, Rugby, in 2004, which has evolved into a leading commercial cleaning and facilities management company.

The business, now headquartered in offices and a warehouse at Glebe Farm Industrial Estate, has grown its customer base to 108 across Coventry and Warwickshire and employs 63 dedicated members of staff.

Heather Docksey, Adam Plumb, Stacee Callaghan, Sarah Parrin, Sarah Peabody, Kate Hutt, Cllr Watson

With plans to further increase its workforce and invest in employee development, Sarah has emphasised the importance of skill enhancement and career progression within her team.

She said: “We are proud of our 63 staff members and plan to expand by another 10 to meet the demands of our growing customer base.

“Our partnership with Adam Plumb from the Coventry and Warwickshire Growth Hub has been invaluable. He regularly informs us of available funding opportunities that support our focus on staff development. It’s crucial for me to ensure that everyone has the chance to improve their skills, whether they continue with us or move on to other opportunities.”

Thanks to the Warwickshire County Council Apprenticeship Levy Share Programme, Solutions Services has been able to provide significant training for its team.

Payroll Administrator Sarah Peabody is now undertaking a multi-media marketing course, while Contract Manager Kate Hutt is pursuing an NVQ Level 5 in Operations Management.

Additionally, HR Manager Stacee Callaghan is embarking on her second apprenticeship, working towards an NVQ Level 3 in HR Management with Warwickshire Skills Hub providing further support with an Apprenticeship Progression payment of £1,000.

Sarah believes that investing in her employees is key to the company’s success.

She said: “The apprenticeships that Stacee, Sarah, and Kate are pursuing will bring valuable new skills to our business. Currently, we don’t have the funds for external marketing services, so having Sarah develop her marketing expertise is critical to our growth plans. We aim to grow by 20 per cent over the next year, and the Apprenticeship Levy Share Programme is instrumental for a business of our size.”

Adam Plumb, Account Manager for Rugby at the Coventry and Warwickshire Growth Hub, praised Solutions Services as a cornerstone of the local economy.

He said: “SMEs are crucial to the growth of any local area, and Solutions Services has steadily expanded over the last 20 years to employ people from Rugby and the surrounding area.

“One of the biggest areas of concern that we hear from businesses is around skills and it is fantastic that Sarah places such an emphasis on upskilling her staff which also leads to high staff retention because employees are happy working there and know they have career progression.”

Cllr Martin Watson, Portfolio Holder for Economy at Warwickshire County Council, said: “We want Warwickshire to have a thriving economy and it’s great to see local businesses like Solutions Services utilising the range of support available to help them grow their skills and workforce.

“Solutions Services is also part of our Fair Chance Employment Programme which was set up to support employers in their recruitment process to be more flexible, inclusive and reduce any barriers to anyone wanting to gain skills and employment.

“The programme has benefitted Solutions Services and they have been able to create inclusive employment opportunities and make reasonable adjustments throughout the interview stage, as well as when they join the workplace.”