Warwickshire business strengthens ranks with new hire, championing graduate growth

Warwickshire Land, development and property agency Newton LDP has accelerated its growth, expanding its team with newly appointed graduate surveyor, Olivia Barker.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In support of establishing the industry’s next generation, Olivia has joined Newton LDP’s growing development team, looking to utilise her knowledge gained from her degree apprenticeship route into the sector.

Speaking on her route into the industry and career so far, Olivia said: “A degree apprenticeship is not for the faint of hearts but is so incredibly rewarding. The experience I’ve gained through my degree, both through the general studying side and the day-to-day hands-on experience, have shaped who I am in my career today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Embarking on the next stage of my career with Newton LDP feels like a natural choice. Joining a team where I have the freedom to develop and the autonomy to grow personally and professionally is invaluable. Every day presents new opportunities to learn, and as a graduate, having this level of choice is immensely beneficial as I continue to shape my own path.

Business photo by Cytonn Photography on Unsplash

“As we are seeing more and more women find their place within the industry, it’s important for us to highlight and champion the different ways that the sector is accessible. Degree apprenticeships, in particular, offer an excellent entry point for those looking to get started.”

Having studied and worked in the industry full-time, Olivia now holds a degree in quantity surveying, gained while also learning firsthand through roles within the housebuilding industry.

Now at Newton LDP, Olivia will be taking full advantage of her expertise while also working to develop her knowledge further, supporting the team with its growing pipeline of development consultancy and land agency work across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Foxon, Managing Director at Newton LDP, added: “Since its inception in 2021, I’ve had the pleasure of seeing the company grow at all levels. Olivia joining our team is the next chapter in our story as we continue to create a sustainable business that is fit for the future, in which collaboration, personal development and hard work are continued core characteristics.

“Throughout the property sector, we are seeing ongoing issues with the skills shortage. In support of tackling this, we are recruiting the best people at all levels, harnessing talent and giving them space to bloom.”

For further information about Newton LDP, its service areas and team, go to newtonldp.com/default.aspx