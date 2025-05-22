Warwickshire business to create a mini-holiday park at BBC Gardeners' World complete with holiday lodge and two themed gardens

Warwickshire-based business Allens Caravans, one of the oldest family-run residential and holiday park groups in the UK, is planning an ambitious presence at BBC Gardeners’ World Live, when it returns to the Birmingham NEC next month, by recreating a mini version of one of its holiday parks.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The holiday park group, which has its HQ at Wootton Wawen and boasts an impressive 80-year heritage and offers guests a stay at either seaside, countryside or lake-side parks, is recreating Bredon View, one of its two Worcestershire parks, at the exhibition from 12-15 June.

Bredon View, which is nestled among the rolling hills on the edge of the Cotswolds at the foot of Bredon Hill in a tranquil spot on the edge of a working farm, has deer roaming freely through the estate, and an 18-hole golf course. It has breathtaking views of the iconic Bredon Hill and surrounding valleys; on a clear day, you can see the Vale of Evesham, Malvern Hills and the Severn Valley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mini Bredon View at Birmingham will feature one of its popular holiday homes, an ABI Harrogate Lodge complete with decking, hot tub and driveway. But that’s not all: either side of the lodge the company will create a themed garden. The garden on one side will be deer-park themed (the ‘Near and Deer Garden’), and the other garden will be golf themed (the ‘Pershore Putting Green’).

One half of the mini holiday park at Birmingham NEC will be deer themed

Allens Caravans CEO James Allen said: “We have been investing heavily in our parks over the past few years and this investment has given us the ability to kick-start our offering and bring our on-park facilities and accommodation up to the level of their individual stunning locations.

“Bredon View is simply stunning: set in the glorious garden of the English countryside, on the edge of the Cotswolds. Alive with wildlife, Bredon View encourages relaxation and reconnection with nature.

It’s the perfect place to unwind and be in the moment. But it also offers activities which make the most of the surroundings, in the form of an 18-hole golf course and private river fishing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve made it a priority that our accommodation blends harmoniously with the surrounding countryside, staying true to the natural charm of the park.”

And the holiday half of the mini holiday park at Birmingham NEC will be golf themed

“Our mini version of this little idyllic holiday retreat will showcase the beauty of Bredon View, complete with the Near and Deer Garden and the Pershore Putting Green. We invite Gardeners’ World visitors to step away from the everyday for a minute, into our mini-resort, and experience the luxury of the holiday lodge, while admiring the garden views.”

Allens Caravans is family run and has been providing holidays for the nation since the 1940s.

“We’ve always been committed to creating welcoming, comfortable environments for our residents in stunning locations, and are looking forward to showing this to visitors to Gardeners’ World,” said CEO James Allen.

Gardeners’ World will be at Birmingham NEC from 12 – 15 June. Allens Caravans will be exhibiting on Stand G470.