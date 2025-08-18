Warwickshire businesses hoping for trade boost on back of Tour of Britain return

Hospitality and leisure businesses are hoping the Tour of Britain will bring a chain reaction to the Warwickshire visitor economy.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stage four of the Tour of Britain cycle race – featuring the world’s top professional cycling teams - takes place in Warwickshire on Friday, September 5. It will start from Atherstone in the north of the county and run through each of the five boroughs and districts before finishing at Burton Dassett Hills Country Park.

The event is expected to attract thousands of spectators; many of them keen cyclists who will travel from within the county and further afield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will also be televised, and organisers – and businesses – are hoping it will grow the county’s reputation as a cycling destination for serious hobby cyclists and leisure riders.

Local business leaders Nicola Reece and Roger Hackley hope the Tour of Britain cycling race will have a positive commercial impact on companies in Warwickshire.

Nicola Reece has three Farmers Fayre cafes and a farm shop in the area. A beneficiary of the WCC Green Grants Programme, the business is always innovating. One of her cafes is based at Ryton Pools Country Park, a 100-acre wildlife-rich site popular with families that offers safe, off-road cycling.

She says Warwickshire is already enjoyed by cyclists of all levels from other counties, with many visiting her venues.

“We have hundreds of cyclists visit us every week,” she said. “They can be friends and families out for a leisurely ride or a cycling club on an organised ride.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We host clubs from Warwickshire but also from the wider area. We regularly have riders from Worcestershire, Oxfordshire, the West Midlands, Northamptonshire and other places. They clearly love the terrain, scenery and environment here.

“They spend money directly with us and other businesses. If riders like the area as a cycling destination, and they often do, it can spread the word to other cyclists and they are more likely to return with family members for leisure visits.

“It is great the Tour of Britian is coming back to the county and, as in previous years, I am sure the crowds will turn out in force.”

The popularity of cycling has seen a record number of British riders enter the Tour de France in the last two years – making it the fourth biggest national contingent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A rise in leisure cycling has positively impacted business in Warwickshire. Also located at Ryton Pools is Mercia Cycles Bike Hire, one of four hire centres operated by owner Roger Hackley.

The business employs a dozen people, with additional sites at Kingsbury Water Park and Stratford Greenway, both part of the Warwickshire Country Parks portfolio, and Newbold Comyn. It supplies 250 bikes, e-bikes and pedal karts to people of all ages after first opening at Ryton in 2013.

Roger said: “Anything that promotes cycling is to be welcomed so to have elite professionals showcasing Warwickshire can only be a good thing.

“There are not many things that give you the same joy as an adult that you first felt as a child, but cycling is definitely one of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So many people come to our locations and hire a bike with their children or grandchildren. It might be 20 years or so since they last got on a bike, and they might be a bit tentative to start with, but they return with a smile on their faces and totally exhilarated.

“That also helps to enthuse the younger members of their families. Hopefully seeing some of the world’s top cyclists will inspire them to do more cycling.”

Councillor Rob Howard, Portfolio Holder for Economy at Warwickshire County Council, said: “The Lloyds Tour of Britain is a fantastic opportunity to amplify Warwickshire’s growing reputation as a cycling destination.

“Events like this not only bring immediate economic benefits through tourism and hospitality, but also help build a lasting legacy by encouraging active travel and outdoor recreation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re proud to support initiatives that boost local businesses and promote the county as a place to visit, stay and explore.”

The Warwickshire stage will travel past a succession of beauty spots and landmarks as it meanders through the county, from north to south. Warwickshire is well connected by road and rail and offers a central location for families and cycling groups to meet.