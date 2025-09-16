Warwickshire businesses sponsor smart new kit for Kenilworth grassroots football team

By Oliver Williams
Published 16th Sep 2025, 13:12 BST
Kenilworth Wardens U14s have been sponsored by Pub With – a new app described as the “Airbnb for the pub industry". Picture supplied.placeholder image
A grassroots football team in Kenilworth now have a smart new kit thanks to sponsorship by local businesses and entrepreneurs.

Kenilworth Wardens U14s have been sponsored by Pub With – a new app described as the “Airbnb for the pub industry".

Team managers Russ, Steve, and Angelo said: “Grassroots football thrives when local businesses step in to make a difference.

"The support from Pub With gives our squad a real boost and helps us create the best environment for the boys to enjoy and improve their football.

“We’re very proud to wear the new kit and grateful for the community spirit behind it.”

The kit was designed and produced by Forge Sportswear, a Kenilworth-based business specialising in bespoke designs for teams across all sports.

Enquiries can be directed to [email protected]

Pub With has just launched in Warwickshire “with a mission to give customers a choice and pub owners a voice”.

To find out more visit www.pubwith.co.uk

