Warwickshire businesses urged to seize apprenticeship opportunity

The Prime Minister set out the Government’s renewed focus on apprenticeships in a major speech delivered at the Manufacturing Technology Centre (MTC) and said the funding would enable up to 20,000 more apprenticeships, including for small businesses.

The announcement included more flexibility in the apprenticeship levy system and the removal of the need for small employers to meet some of the cost of training for apprentices under the age of 22.

It will come into force from April 1.

Corin Crane, Chief Executive of the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, said “Businesses have been telling us through our Local Skills Improvement Plan and in our policy focused roundtables that skills are a barrier to their growth.

“Apprenticeships are such an effective way of getting people into your business while learning and earning. This focus from the Government will be welcomed by businesses who need to get the skills for growth in their firms.”

Sally Lucas, Executive Director of Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber Training, said: “This is a much-needed boost to support businesses in taking on apprentices as a viable way to boost their workforce.

“As a regional supplier of apprenticeships, we know the impact they have on the individual but more importantly on the business which can shape and mould the exact skills they need.

“This announcement is welcome because it enhances the funding available and means smaller businesses will no longer need to contribute to the training costs.

“On top of that, it raises the profile of apprenticeships and I’d urge businesses to get in touch with us to see how we can support them in hiring and training apprentices and really seize this opportunity to boost their workforce – and the skills of young people.”