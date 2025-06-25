Warwickshire businessman bags golf day prize after overcoming illness

A Warwickshire businessman picked up top prize at a corporate golf day in the region just months after overcoming illness – and paid tribute to his inspiring playing partner on the day.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rob Cornford, founder of My Trusted Wills and Estate Planning, won the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce’s Annual President’s Golf Day at Hearsall Golf Club, amassing 44 points.

The event, sponsored by Lodders, saw around 40 golfers from businesses across the region tee off in aid of Coventry, Warwickshire and Worcestershire Mind, raising £330 in the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were also prizes for Martin Lord, of Talbots Law, who won the longest drive prize, sponsored by Azets, while Richard Davies, of Addington Ball, took the nearest the pin award, sponsored by Prime Accountants Group.

Chamber staff and golfers at the President's Golf Day

But Rob, who had only picked up his clubs twice in the past six months after undergoing treatment for an illness, won the day thanks to a particularly strong back nine in the blazing sunshine.

He said: “It was an amazing day. The course was superb, the greens were amazing and the sun was very, very hot!

“I’ve been a keen golfer for some time and got my handicap down to 14 but, after being out of action for a while, it went up. So, I decided to just play steady. I don’t hit the ball far but I can hit it straight and that’s the way I played the whole round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The front nine was good, but as the afternoon got hotter, I got better and the back nine went really well.

Steve Harcourt with Rob Cornford

“I was truly inspired by one of my playing partners on the day. Debbie White, who has vision loss, was supported throughout the round by a guide and played brilliantly with a smile on her face the whole way round.

“I took huge inspiration from that and winning the trophy was just the icing on the cake.”

Debbie also picked up a raffle prize of an afternoon tea at the Telegraph Hotel while Martin Lord added to his haul by bagging the medieval banquet at Coombe Abbey Hotel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Harcourt, director of Prime Accountants Group and president of the Chamber, said: “Massive congratulations to Rob on winning the trophy and to everyone else who picked up prizes.

“In fact, everyone deserves huge credit for making it such a great event; including the team at the Chamber and all the players who took part. I can’t wait for next year!”

Graham Spalding, of Lodders, said: “It was a wonderful day at Hearsall Golf Club. Everyone had a fantastic time and we’re delighted to have raised so much money for Coventry, Warwickshire and Worcestershire Mind.”

Matthew Allen, Associate Director at Azets, said: “We were very fortunate with the weather and it made for a special day of networking with some great businesses and some good fun out on the course too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steven Hill, CEO of Coventry, Warwickshire and Worcestershire Mind, whose colleague – Emma Millard – performed an ice bucket challenge as a ‘thank you’ for the money raised, said the support was gratefully received.

He said: “The great thing that has happened over recent years is that we’re all talking about mental health and we are extremely grateful to the Chamber and everyone who played for supporting us in this way.

“Emma showed her appreciation with the ice bucket challenge but, it was so hot on the day, we would all have gladly swapped places with her!”