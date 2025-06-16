Warwickshire businesswoman recognised nationally for scaling bold, purpose-driven business

By Lizzie Beckford
Contributor
Published 16th Jun 2025, 22:25 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2025, 08:56 BST
From big-brand beginnings to scaling one of the UK’s rising marketing powerhouses, local entrepreneur Jessica Blyth-Sweetingham is making serious moves - and the nation is taking notice!

Stratford Upon Avon based entrepreneur Jessica Blyth-Sweetingham has been named a finalist in the 2025 Enterprise Vision Awards (EVAS), the UK’s largest celebration of women in business.

Jessica is the founder of Talking Tortoise, a thriving Marketing and PR agency with a stronghold in the tourism and leisure sector. What began as a career working with global blue-chip brands has evolved into a fast-growing agency that helps businesses find their voice, tell their story, and amplify their impact.

As a Scale Up category finalist, Jessica is being recognised not just for growth in revenue or reach, but for building a values-driven agency that’s making waves in a competitive industry. Talking Tortoise is now known for its strategic storytelling and dynamic campaigns that bring destinations, experiences, and attractions to life.

Jessica Blyth-Sweetingham of Talking Tortoise, Scale Up Finalistplaceholder image
Jessica joins an exceptional cohort of finalists in the Scale Up category - women who are scaling teams, expanding reach, and rewriting the rules of business growth.

Katrina Hutchinson-O’Neill, 2024 EVAS Business Woman of the Year and CEO of Join Talent, commented “Scaling a business isn’t safe, tidy or polite. It’s gritty, bold and relentless. That’s exactly the kind of energy we back and support, and we’re proud to stand behind the incredible female-led businesses in this year’s Scale Up category.”

Jessica now progresses to the next phase of the awards: an interview with the judging panel, a public vote, and an invitation to a prestigious House of Commons reception.

Winners will be announced at a spectacular ceremony on Friday 26 September at the Winter Gardens, Blackpool.

For more information and to see the full list of finalists, visit www.enterprisevisionawards.co.uk

