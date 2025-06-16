Warwickshire businesswoman recognised nationally for scaling bold, purpose-driven business
Stratford Upon Avon based entrepreneur Jessica Blyth-Sweetingham has been named a finalist in the 2025 Enterprise Vision Awards (EVAS), the UK’s largest celebration of women in business.
Jessica is the founder of Talking Tortoise, a thriving Marketing and PR agency with a stronghold in the tourism and leisure sector. What began as a career working with global blue-chip brands has evolved into a fast-growing agency that helps businesses find their voice, tell their story, and amplify their impact.
As a Scale Up category finalist, Jessica is being recognised not just for growth in revenue or reach, but for building a values-driven agency that’s making waves in a competitive industry. Talking Tortoise is now known for its strategic storytelling and dynamic campaigns that bring destinations, experiences, and attractions to life.
Jessica joins an exceptional cohort of finalists in the Scale Up category - women who are scaling teams, expanding reach, and rewriting the rules of business growth.
Katrina Hutchinson-O’Neill, 2024 EVAS Business Woman of the Year and CEO of Join Talent, commented “Scaling a business isn’t safe, tidy or polite. It’s gritty, bold and relentless. That’s exactly the kind of energy we back and support, and we’re proud to stand behind the incredible female-led businesses in this year’s Scale Up category.”
Jessica now progresses to the next phase of the awards: an interview with the judging panel, a public vote, and an invitation to a prestigious House of Commons reception.
Winners will be announced at a spectacular ceremony on Friday 26 September at the Winter Gardens, Blackpool.
For more information and to see the full list of finalists, visit www.enterprisevisionawards.co.uk