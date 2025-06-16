Warwickshire businesswoman recognised nationally for scaling bold, purpose-driven business

From big-brand beginnings to scaling one of the UK’s rising marketing powerhouses, local entrepreneur Jessica Blyth-Sweetingham is making serious moves - and the nation is taking notice!

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stratford Upon Avon based entrepreneur Jessica Blyth-Sweetingham has been named a finalist in the 2025 Enterprise Vision Awards (EVAS), the UK’s largest celebration of women in business.

Jessica is the founder of Talking Tortoise, a thriving Marketing and PR agency with a stronghold in the tourism and leisure sector. What began as a career working with global blue-chip brands has evolved into a fast-growing agency that helps businesses find their voice, tell their story, and amplify their impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a Scale Up category finalist, Jessica is being recognised not just for growth in revenue or reach, but for building a values-driven agency that’s making waves in a competitive industry. Talking Tortoise is now known for its strategic storytelling and dynamic campaigns that bring destinations, experiences, and attractions to life.

Jessica Blyth-Sweetingham of Talking Tortoise, Scale Up Finalist

Jessica joins an exceptional cohort of finalists in the Scale Up category - women who are scaling teams, expanding reach, and rewriting the rules of business growth.

Katrina Hutchinson-O’Neill, 2024 EVAS Business Woman of the Year and CEO of Join Talent, commented “Scaling a business isn’t safe, tidy or polite. It’s gritty, bold and relentless. That’s exactly the kind of energy we back and support, and we’re proud to stand behind the incredible female-led businesses in this year’s Scale Up category.”

Jessica now progresses to the next phase of the awards: an interview with the judging panel, a public vote, and an invitation to a prestigious House of Commons reception.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winners will be announced at a spectacular ceremony on Friday 26 September at the Winter Gardens, Blackpool.

For more information and to see the full list of finalists, visit www.enterprisevisionawards.co.uk