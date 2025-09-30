Warwickshire businesswoman tells her inspiring story at major networking event

A Warwickshire businesswoman has told her inspiring story of going from leaving home at just 16 to finding her passion for numbers and launching a successful accountancy firm – with a goal to see it turn over £1 million by the age of 40.

Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce hosted its latest Women in Business Networking Lunch at Ansty Hall attracting an audience of businesswomen from across the region.

The event, sponsored by Alsters Kelley Solicitors, featured a fireside chat with Rachael Chadwick-Harrison, Founder and Managing Director of Chadwick Accountants and Bookkeepers Ltd.

Rachael gave an honest account of her story of growing up with an alcoholic mother, juggling jobs at 15, and ultimately leaving home at 16 with good school grades to make it on her own.

Hazel Pilling, of Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce; Julie McGarrigle, of Alsters Kelley Solicitors; Rachael Chadwick-Harrison, of Chadwick Accountants and Bookkeepers Ltd; Keely Hancox, of Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce; and Kelly Khankai, of Ansty Hall.

She went on to work in banking, bookmakers, construction, the care home sector, the third sector, and even opened a beauty salon – all while raising a daughter on her own.

But all of these roles gave her a broad range of experiences which saw her land a financial controller role which proved a turning point in her career, providing her with a wealth of experience in finance.

It was the pandemic which saw Rachael launch Chadwick Accountants and Bookkeepers Ltd from her back bedroom and she went on to turn a £1,000 per month side hustle into a successful business worth £90,000 in just six months.

Today, the business is based in Bidford with a team of 12 staff, and the 37-year-old is now on track to see the award-winning business turn over £1 million by the time she turns 40.

Rachael also hosts the successful podcast For Finances Sake (FFS), providing free basic financial advice to businesses – with the Women in Business event itself recorded for a special episode.

Rachael said: “I developed a strong work ethic from a young age. Not being given the same financial support as my friends gave me the understanding of the value of the pound and the drive to make my own money.

“I also wanted to create a home which was a safe space, and didn’t want to fall down and accept my fate, but go out there and change it for the better.

“I took a risk on launching my business, but it was one that paid off, and I feel extremely lucky to have the business and incredible team I have today.

“I really enjoyed telling my story at the Women in Business event, and I’m excited to broadcast it on my podcast for listeners to hear.”

The well-established Women in Business network meets two to three times a year, providing an opportunity for businesswomen across the region to meet informally in a relaxed setting.

It also acts as a forum for members to raise any issues around government policy which is then fed back to the British Chambers of Commerce.

Keely Hancox, of Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, hosted the chat at the latest event.

She said: “Our latest Women in Business lunch was an extremely inspirational event, and I would like to thank Rachael for sharing her story so honestly with us.

“It was also an excellent opportunity to share our own stories with each other and make valuable connections with other businesswomen from across our fantastic region.

“I would like to thank our sponsors Alsters Kelley Solicitors and the Ansty Hall team for making it possible, as well as everyone who attended the event.”