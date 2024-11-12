Warwickshire care home worker honoured at the Great British Care Awards
Dimpho Kavanagh, Nursing Care Manager at Jubilee House, a member of the Berkley Care Group, has been recognised with the ‘Putting People First’ Award. Dimpho joined Jubilee House as a Registered Nurse when it opened in March 2023 and was promoted to Nursing Care Manager just five months later.
Dimpho was nominated by Senior Carer Natalie Bailey, who praised her selfless dedication and unwavering support for both her team and the residents.
In her nomination, Natalie said, “Dimpho is an amazing person to work with. She puts her team and her residents before herself every day. Nothing is ever too much for her. She has mentored me to where I am today and has never given up on me, no matter what. She is simply the best nursing care manager we could ever have. As a home, we would be lost without her, and she deserves the award more than anyone I know.”
With over 12 years as a qualified nurse and more than eight years in health and social care, Dimpho has brought a wealth of experience to her role at Jubilee House.
After receiving the award, Dimpho shared her gratitude: “I am humbled and feel honoured to have been nominated for the ‘Putting People First’ Award – and I was delighted to win it! I couldn’t have achieved this without the ongoing support and insights shared by my dedicated colleagues. It has been an absolute pleasure to have worked with everyone at Jubilee House.”
Dimpho’s colleagues describe her as a pillar of strength and support within Jubilee House, with her award win celebrating her selfless dedication and passion for putting people at the heart of everything she does.
Phillippa Cook, Jubilee House’s General Manager, said:
“Dimpho’s commitment to putting our residents and her team first is truly inspiring, and this award recognises the passion and dedication she brings to work every day.
“Her leadership and selflessness have made a lasting impact on our staff, our residents and their families. We are incredibly proud to have her as a part of our team and I am sure she will continue to make a big difference.”