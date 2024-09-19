Warwickshire County Council: Damning assessment of access to primary care in Rugby

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The chief executive of a patient group has called for more to be done about a dearth of GPs, dentists and pharmacies in Rugby.

Healthwatch Warwickshire is a not-for-profit organisation that collates the experiences of and offers independent advice to users of NHS and publicly-funded care services.

Chief executive Chris Bain regularly attends scrutiny panels related to such services at Warwickshire County Council and discussed the matter at this week's meeting of the adult social care and health overview and scrutiny committee.

He spoke during an update on NHS dentistry, noting particular problems with sourcing practices that would take on NHS patients in Stratford-upon-Avon and Rugby, but went on to detail far bigger problems and how past efforts to highlight Rugby's issues had resulted in no tangible progress.

'Denistry is a real problem'.

“There appears to be a real difficulty to primary care generally in Rugby,” said Mr Bain.

“Dentistry is a real problem, pharmacy, in particular community pharmacies are a real problem – three of the four Warwickshire pharmacies that have closed are in Rugby.

“There also appears to be a real problem with general practice (GPs) and access to it so it is a general primary care problem in Rugby that needs to be dealt with on a system basis.

“We cannot simply look at general practice or pharmacies, we need to find out why it isn’t working in general.

“We held an event called The State of Care in Rugby last year, all of these things came out at once and as far as I can see, there has been virtually no change despite that.

“As a system, we need to get together to ask whether the people of Rugby are being served as well as they can be. My answer to that is no, and we have the fastest growing population in Warwickshire so we need to deal with it.”