Warwickshire double in energy efficiency award

Two Warwickshire companies have taken top prizes at the West-Midlands Energy Efficiency Awards.

Warwickshire Rural Housing, based at the University of Warwick’s Wellesbourne Campus, won the Regional Housing Association/Landlord of the Year award.

And Act On Energy, of Pitchill, won the Regional Vulnerable Customer of the Year award.

There were 13 categories up for grabs at the awards ceremony at the Chesford Grange, Kenilworth, last night (February 27th) attended by individuals and companies throughout the West Midlands that are involved in the energy efficiency industry.

Act On Energy receive their award

Energy Efficiency Awards chairman Gary Braybrooke said: “The winners are leaders in energy efficiency in the UK and these awards, now in their 11th year, are testament to their innovation, expertise and dedication to a greener future for us all. They are at the heart of transforming the way that energy is used, making a real difference to businesses and households throughout the country. The success stories we’ve seen tonight highlight the power of collaboration between businesses, policymakers, and communities. These achievements showcase how partnerships and forward-thinking approaches can lead to meaningful and measurable change.”

Event organiser Kenneth Campbell said: “These awards recognise the organisations and individuals driving real progress towards a more sustainable future. Each of our awards recipients has set new benchmarks for what is possible in reducing energy consumption, cutting carbon emissions, and making a lasting impact on businesses, communities, and the environment. We hope that these awards not only celebrate past and present achievements, but also inspire others to push the boundaries of energy efficiency in the future.”

Further information on the awards is available at www.energyefficiencyawards.co.uk