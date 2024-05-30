Warwickshire eco business wins national award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lyn Lapworth, founder of Warwickshire based business ECO for ALL, has received a Woman Who Achieves Award to recognise the achievements of her eco-focused small business.

Acknowledged amongst hundreds of entries from across the UK, Lyn’s passion for living the eco-friendly life and how she teaches others to do the same on her unique courses made a real impact on the judges.

Lyn commented:“I’ve spent years learning how to live a more sustainable and eco-friendly life, so turning this into a business seemed like a natural next step. I’m now on a mission to show people that being eco-friendly in their day-to-day lives is easier and more affordable than they realise.”

Now in its 9th year, the Woman Who Awards recognise and celebrate the achievements of women in business throughout the UK. The event took place earlier this month at Coombe Abbey and featured a full day of inspiring female keynote speakers alongside the awards ceremony.

Founder of Woman Who, Sandra Garlick MBE said: “Lyn embodies everything within her business and speaks with true purpose. This Woman Who Recognition Award embodies her passion to make the world a better place for future generations by educating other to live a little more sustainably.”

Lyn has had a bumper 12 months in her business, nominated for multiple awards and being asked to deliver talks at both the Clean & Tidy Home Show and the Ideal Home Show in London. Lyn offers online 1-2-1 and group sustainability sessions, alongside one-off parenting and gift shopping sessions and corporate Lunch and Learns.