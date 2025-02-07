Warwickshire electronics business supercharged for success after support

A Warwickshire electronics business is on target to double its turnover after plugging into support in the region.

Gibutech, which is based at the Space Business Centre, was established by Ernest Boateng in 2022 after previous experience in sales and marketing for a range of large, multi-national companies.

He decided to set up on his own offering consumer electronic products – from phone chargers to powerbanks and from in-car adaptors to phone cases, all sold online via his own website and also through platforms such as Ebay and Amazon as well as social media sites, including a new TikTok shop.

But Ernest felt Gibutech was at a crossroads in 2024 and decided to reach out for support through the Business Resilience and Growth programme, delivered by Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce on behalf of Warwickshire County Council and Warwickshire’s five District and Borough Councils.

Chamber adviser Jason Barnes met Ernest and immediately gave the company a new lease of life, helping him to come up with a growth strategy and plan for the future.

He also advised on the use of social media and marketing to help generate more sales and Ernest took part in workshops to help him to raise the profile of Gibutech.

Furthermore, Jason also put him in touch with CWRT and the company secured a duplex loan to help develop its own products and has now launched wireless earbuds to the market.

Gibutech has already surpassed its 2023/24 turnover and is forecasting that it will almost double by the end of this financial year, thanks to the support.

Ernest said: “I was at a crossroads with the business.

“I wasn’t sure if it was going to be profitable and I was unsure what to do next, so I decided to look for support and the Coventry and Warwickshire Growth Hub put me in touch with the Chamber.

“As soon as Jason came to see me, I could feel the energy coming back into the business. He gave me great advice, great ideas around how to plan for growth and also lots of support around social media and digital marketing.

“I now employ a consultant to provide support on social media which gives me time to plan and strategise for the business. It is working really well, and I can’t thank Jason enough.

“The figures for last year were triple the first year and we are looking to double turnover again for 2024/25. The additional finance has also helped us to launch our own branded products and that is an area of the business I want to expand.

“Now, I wake up every morning excited by what the day will bring and how many more sales we can achieve.”

Jason said: “I am delighted to see Gibutech growing strongly and I am so pleased to see the impact the support has had.

“We help with planning, with sales and marketing but also, in this case, working with Ernest to take a step back and think about what he wanted from the business and what the next steps were.

“I offered the advice and help but Ernest has done all of the hard work in putting that into practice and it’s great to see him getting the rewards for that.”

Councillor Martin Watson, portfolio holder for Economy at Warwickshire County Council, said: “It’s great to see the support the Business Resilience and Growth programme has provided to Gibutech.

“The programme provides tailored support to businesses and, in the case of Gibutech, the programme has supported them in the creation of their growth strategy and to develop their social media and marketing skills all with the aim of helping them to build and grow their business.”

Councillor Ella Billiald, portfolio holder for Arts, Culture & Economy at Warwick District Council, said: “It’s fantastic to see the practical advice and support offered by the Business Resilience and Growth Programme yielding results for small businesses, allowing them to grow and sustain their business in the area. I’d encourage any small businesses looking to grow, to get in touch and find out how the programme can help.”

The Business Resilience and Growth Programme is part funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (via Warwickshire’s five District and Borough Councils) and Warwickshire County Council. To find out more about business support programmes available and your businesses eligibility go to https://www.cw-chamber.co.uk/business-support/business-resilience-and-growth/