Warwickshire firm's land sale marks major step forward for 2,400-home development

Newton LDP has facilitated the sale of a 72-acre parcel within the Pickford Gate scheme on the outskirts of Coventry

The delivery of a new 2,400-home community in Coventry has taken a major step forward with the sale of land for nearly 500 homes to a leading house builder.

Warwickshire-based land, development and property agency Newton LDP has completed the sale of 72 acres within the Pickford Gate scheme to Barratt David Wilson Homes on behalf of its client, Hallam Land, and the landowners.

Based on Pickford Green Lane in Eastern Green, around 30 acres are earmarked for up to 491 homes under phases 2 and 3A of the Pickford Gate scheme, while the remaining 42 acres will feature green open spaces, play areas, allotments and sports facilities together with a dedicated public transport link connecting the primary road to Pickford Green Lane.

Newton LDP has facilitated the sale of land within the 2,400-home Pickford Gate scheme in Coventry

The deal follows on from the sale of 31 acres of land, which had been designated for 247 homes, to Countryside Partnerships in March 2023 as part of phase one of the 353-acre Pickford Gate scheme which was allocated for development in the Coventry Local Plan.

Hallam Land, the strategic land and planning promotion arm of Henry Boot, secured outline planning consent for the wider Eastern Green development in 2021.

Pickford Gate will provide a community of 2,400 new homes - 25 per cent of which will be affordable homes - alongside 37 acres of employment land, a new primary school, district and local community centres, a transport hub, and extensive open spaces and play facilities.

Richard Foxon, Managing Director of Newton LDP Ltd, said: “We’re thrilled to have reached an agreement with a national, award-winning house builder such as Barratt David Wilson Homes.

“Their homes are renowned for quality, which will help to realise a collective vision for a vibrant and attractive new community at a time when new homes are in high demand.

“These latest parcels will be accessed from the new grade-separated junction on the A45.

“This deal means that of the 2,400 homes planned for Pickford Gate, land for more than 700 houses has now been acquired by housebuilders and is primed for construction as we continue to support Hallam Land and the landowners in creating a new community that will bring wide-ranging economic benefits to the region."

Tim Roberts, CEO of Henry Boot, said: “Our site sale to David Wilson Homes is a significant land transaction which will enable the delivery of quality homes in an area where people most need them.

“The phased sale of plots at our wider Pickford Gate site is progressing according to plan. Thousands of homes will be created due to the expertise of our land promotion business, which can unlock potential in sites across the country by securing planning permission for residential and mixed uses.”

Barratt David Wilson Homes is expecting to open show homes on the site in August 2025.

Helen Lewis, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “We are thrilled to be developing new homes in Coventry and continuing our commitment to this region. We eagerly anticipate creating opportunities for people to advance on the property ladder and generating local employment throughout the construction phase.

“Our goal is to offer the residents of Coventry a diverse selection of high-quality homes that cater to the needs of this expanding community.”