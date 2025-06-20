Warwickshire gas engineer champions women in engineering for International Women in Engineering Day 2025

Custom Heat engineer overcomes industry barriers to inspire next generation ahead of INWED on 23rd June

A talented female gas engineer who overcame industry barriers to build a successful career will be celebrated alongside women engineers worldwide on International Women in Engineering Day.

Ruby Rayat, who works for Rugby-based Custom Heat, transformed redundancy into opportunity when she used her payout to retrain as a gas engineer – and now wants to inspire other women to follow in her footsteps.

Ruby, who lives in Coventry, has been with Custom Heat for three years, specialises in boiler servicing, gas fire maintenance, landlord safety checks, and complex parts work. Her career began after she was made redundant from an office job and used her redundancy payment to fund gas engineering qualifications at college.

Custom Heat MD Lincoln Smith praised Ruby's skills as an engineer.

"I found it really difficult to get my foot in the doorway because nobody wanted a woman in the industry," said Ruby. "I knocked on doors, sent countless emails with no replies, but I was determined to make this work. When I finally got my chance with Custom Heat, I knew I'd found the right place."

Ruby's determination was driven by a desire for independence. At 22, she decided she "never wanted to rely on a man again" and knew she needed to learn a trade for job security. By 24, she had bought her own house, and when her husband later became unable to work due to illness, she became the family's main earner.

The challenges of being a woman in a male-dominated field haven't disappeared entirely. Ruby still encounters customers who question her abilities. "Sometimes when I turn up for a job, they're like 'Oh, it's a woman, I don't want a woman, I want the bloke from last year,'" she explained. "But I win them over with confidence, and they can see me doing the job exactly the same as everybody else."

However, Ruby has discovered that being a woman can also be an advantage. "Sometimes it's really helpful, especially with some customers and single women who are nervous. When they see my face, they're like 'Oh, thank God, it's a woman' and they love it."

Warwickshire gas engineer Ruby Rayat is being celebrated on the upcoming International Women in Engineering Day

Tom Horne, Ruby's service manager at Custom Heat, has been instrumental in supporting her career development, helping her expand into fault-finding and parts work. "What I find really interesting about the parts side is it gets me thinking about the process – how I'm going to take the old part out and put the new part in. After you've managed to put the new part in, you feel really good about yourself," Ruby said.

Ruby believes representation is crucial for encouraging more women into engineering trades. "Women in the industry get overlooked and forgotten about, brushed under the carpet. It's really good to showcase the women who do this job because it encourages younger women. They might be at school or college thinking 'I want to learn a trade' but not have the support because they might be scared. If they see women doing it, they'll think 'Yeah, I can do that as well.'"

Looking ahead, Ruby plans to continue developing her expertise with Custom Heat, exploring emerging technologies like air source heat pumps. "There are so many different routes you can go down in this industry – servicing, parts, fault-finding, call-outs, heat pumps. There are so many opportunities to keep learning and growing."

Lincoln Smith, Managing Director of Custom Heat, said: "We are incredibly proud of Ruby and her achievements. She has not only proven herself to be an exceptional engineer but has also become an inspiration to others in our industry. Her dedication, skill and determination exemplify everything we value at Custom Heat."

Her message for women considering engineering careers is simple: "Women are really strong mentally and can do whatever they want to do. I hope by sharing my story, I can inspire other women to get their foot in the doorway, because women can do whatever they want to do."

International Women in Engineering Day, held annually on 23rd June, was launched by the Women's Engineering Society (WES) in 2014 and became international in 2017. The day aims to raise the profile of women engineers and inspire more individuals to pursue engineering careers.