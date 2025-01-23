Warwickshire housebuilder commits to helping buyers ahead of stamp duty threshold changes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Warwickshire housebuilder Redrow Midlands is committed to helping homebuyers find their dream home and move ahead of the upcoming stamp duty changes.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From 1st April 2025, the nil-rate stamp duty threshold, which is currently £250,000, will return to the previous level of £125,000, and the nil-rate threshold for first-time buyers, which is currently available on properties up to £425,000, will drop to £300,000. The maximum purchase price for which first-time buyers’ relief can be claimed – which is a discounted rate of 5% on the proportion of the property value over the nil-rate threshold - will drop from £625,000 to £500,000. Moving before the changes come into effect could therefore save house buyers thousands of pounds.

To support homebuyers before the upcoming changes take place, Redrow Midlands, which is currently building at Arden Fields in Bulkington, Midsummer Meadow in Warwick, and Redrow at Houlton in Rugby, is committed to helping homebuyers move, offering a variety of schemes and incentives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Perfect for first-time buyers, families looking for more space, or house hunters looking to right-size, Redrow’s Warwickshire developments offer a range of stunning one, two, three, four and five-bedroom homes, including properties from the award-winning Heritage Collection, such as The Oxford and The Highgate 5.

Housebuilder Redrow Midlands is committing to helping homebuyers in Warwickshire ahead of stamp duty threshold changes in April

Support available for buyers includes ready-made homes that can be moved into before the threshold changes take effect, assistance for customers with an existing property to sell, and stamp duty and deposit contributions.

The homes available at Midsummer Meadow include one and two-bedroom apartments, ranging from £198,000 to £227,000, placing them all under the current nil-rate stamp duty threshold until the changes in April. Redrow Midlands is also offering deposit contributions on these apartments, which are brand new to the Midsummer Meadow development and feature a contemporary kitchen and a lounge area.

Over at Arden Fields, the four-bedroom Harrogate is available from £480.000 under the Help to Sell scheme. This is an eco-electric with an air source heat pump, even thicker insulation and underfloor heating across the ground floor. Designed with all the needs of modern family life in mind, this stylish and spacious home boasts an open-plan kitchen, dining and living area with a separate lounge for moments of relaxation, as well as an en-suite in the main bedroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Redrow Help to Sell scheme assists interested buyers in selling their existing property by arranging valuations, liaising with estate agents, and supporting them with paperwork, as well as providing a contribution towards the cost of selling.

In addition, Redrow Midlands is also offering tailor-made incentives with luxury upgrades available within the home for reservations made before Friday 31st January 2025.

Elaine Cartwright, Sales Director for Redrow Midlands, said: “We understand that the adjustments to stamp duty will cause uncertainty among homebuyers in Warwickshire who will be aiming to move before the changes take place.

“Our team of experts at out Warwickshire developments are readily available to provide guidance and support throughout the purchasing process. Additionally, we have many schemes and incentives available to support buyers in securing their dream home without the extra stress associated with moving."