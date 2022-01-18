'Warwickshire is still a boom area for commercial property' says Leamington business after celebrating record sales

Simon Hain, director at ehB Reeves, which completed £7m worth of property sales in the final quarter of 2021.

A Leamington-based firm of commercial property experts is celebrating a record final quarter after generating £7 million from sales of retail, office and industrial premises in the last three months of 2021.

EhB Reeves ended the year by securing three seven-figure sales among seven properties sold, its best return since the company’s formation in 2018.

Amherst Business Centre, in Budbrooke Road, Warwick, was sold for £1.32 million; while Acorn House, an office and training centre complex in Coventry Road, Warwick, was sold to the NHS for £1.67 million.

The third of the seven-figure-plus returns saw ehB sell the historic Minories shopping centre in Stratford town centre for £1.85 million.

It caps a successful 2021 for ehB, which has performed strongly throughout the pandemic and was ranked as the UK’s best-performing company for disposing of the highest percentage of its property portfolio in the NovaLoca Disposals Report 2020.

Director Simon Hain said: “These results show that Warwickshire is still a boom area for commercial property sales and what’s heartening is these are a variety of property types, from office to industrial and retail.

“A combination of low interest rates and property being in short supply means anything coming up for sale is going very fast. It shows a great confidence in the local market.”

Simon said the change in planning laws brought in last year, which make changing a building’s use much easier, have led to a lot of people “thinking laterally” about letting properties they own.