Warwickshire logistics firm IPP promotes Demi Crabbe to newly-created senior leadership role

One of Europe’s leading poolers of sustainable wooden pallets has promoted one of its most trusted supply chain professionals to a newly-created senior leadership role.

IPP, which has its UK&I headquarters in Coventry, has promoted Demi Crabbe to senior commercial development manager.

Demi, who has been with the business for 14 years, will report to regional managing director Andy Maddock as part of the new role, which is focused on driving growth across the UK&I business.

The position covers all areas of the commercial spectrum, including commercial contracting, commercial accounts and commercial services.

Demi will be responsible for the strategic development of the business, ensuring alignment with group, divisional, regional and country objectives while delivering a market-leading customer experience.

Demi said: “This new role is a great opportunity for me to oversee key commercial aspects of our operation, driving growth in the business alongside retaining our existing customers and ensuring they receive the high levels of service they are accustomed to.

“It’s a people-focused role, working with our team of experts in supporting strategic growth.

“By being part of all strategic aspects of the business, from budgets to forecasting, I will be contributing towards delivering the company’s long-term vision.”

A key aspect of the role focuses on ensuring European commercial alignment across the division, involving close collaboration with commercial directors across the business.

Demi will work closely with Shelley Pierre, who was recently promoted to European commercial network director from her role as UK&I commercial director.

Andy Maddock, regional managing director for IPP UK&I, said: “Demi is a hugely respected and trusted member of the UK&I team with a long track record of delivering for the business.

“This new role will play to her many strengths and give her responsibility for building, leading and developing a team of experts within the UK&I business.”

For more information on IPP, visit www.ipp-pooling.com or search for IPP Pooling on LinkedIn.